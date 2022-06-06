ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nearly $300 million revitalization project at Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall nears completion

By Jonah Gilmore
KETV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. — The finishing touches are going on at the Gene Leahy Mall and the first part of the riverfront redevelopment will open in just days. Monday, KETV NewsWatch 7 got a chance to see all the progress from above and on the ground. The project has...

www.ketv.com

kios.org

New Theater For North Omaha

Omaha will soon be home to a new theater. The Omaha City Council has voted to approve 350-thousand-dollars in Tax Increment Financing for the project in the North 24th Street District. Officials say that the theater will serve as an extension of the Union for Contemporary Art, and it will be a dedicated space for local artists. The theater is expected to hold up to 100 people and will cost about six-point-four-million dollars. Construction should start in the summer of 2023.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Big redevelopment plans for North Saddle Creek Road

OMAHA, Neb. — Dana Peffer grew up in her family's pizza shop on North Saddle Creek Road. "Literally, I've been born and raised here," Peffer said. From celebrating birthdays to learning about running a restaurant, Dana's life has unfolded at Sgt. Peffers, where the family has been serving up pizza since 1988.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Welcome to the Weekend - June 10, 2022

Aksarben Village – 67th & Center Sts. June 10 (11 a.m. - 9 p.m.), June 11 (10 a.m. - 9 p.m.) & June 12 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.) Bellevue Berry & Pumpkin Ranch – 11001 S 48th St. in Papillion. June 11 & 12 – 11 a.m....
KETV.com

Omaha developer creates $150 million in affordable housing in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha developer is focused on thoughtful, affordable housing for senior citizens and single moms. Rob Woodling and Foundations Development recently unveiled 15 brand new 3-bedroom apartments for single mothers transitioning from the program atOmaha’s Bethlehem House. “It was a dream come true that Rob...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha, Lincoln awarded provisional gaming licenses

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Horse tracks in Omaha and Lincoln took a big step forward on Thursday. Voters approved expanded gambling a year and a half ago; Thursday, they received their license to move ahead. All sorts of exchanges of “Congratulations!” took place in the afternoon at Horseman’s Park. They...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Homeowners in Pottawattamie County buy into buy out program

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some property owners in Pottawattamie County are taking advantage of a county program and moving out of a flood-prone area. The county’s flood buyout program is still spending first phase money and there are more than a half dozen property owners who decided to move out of the flood zone.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: Khao Niao Thai-Lao Restaurant

Khao Niao Thai-Lao Restaurant is located at 156th and Ruggles Street in Omaha. The family-owned restaurant is serving up Thai and Lao favorites for everybody!. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser sat down with owner and head chef Amphayvanh Alstatt to talk about what's on the menu!. For more restaurants featured...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln mayor announces multimillion-dollar investment into local startups

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird was joined by multiple representatives from Nebraska-owned companies on Thursday to announce a multimillion-dollar investment into growing Nebraska’s startups. NMotion, which is funded by gener8tor, will invest $3.7 million toward helping 24 companies launch and generate more jobs. They will...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska DMV expands online appointment system

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska DMV will be expanding locations for its new appointment system for driver’s license services. The driver’s license offices are expanding to Omaha Metro South in Bellevue, Omaha Metro North near N. 56th Street, and Lincoln near West O Street during July according to the release.
1011now.com

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will feel a lot like summer this weekend as summer-like temperatures are forecast for Lincoln. We have a few ideas if you’re in the hunt to find something to do, in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. Lincoln Saltdogs. Come...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Union Bank & Trust donates $1.5 million to new LPS football stadium

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — There will be a new place to play football as soon as this fall in Lincoln. Lincoln Public Schools announced on Thursday a $1.5 million donation from Union Bank & Trust to be used in the construction of a new football stadium at the new Northwest High School. It’s set to open this fall.
LINCOLN, NE
rejournals.com

Investors Realty fully leases distribution center in Omaha

Investors Realty has fully leased the former Gordmans distribution center at 9202 F St. in Omaha, Nebraska. G&I IX Specialty Ret LLC was the lessor. Airlite Plastics Co Inc and Marianna Industries Inc were the lessees. Left vacant by Gordmans retail stores after its parent company Stage Stores filed for...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Public Power District reports automated call attempting to scam customers

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Power District is alerting its customers of a new scam. According to OPPD, customers have reported that they've received an automated call that states their service will be disconnected for a planned outage. The scam tells customers that immediate payment is necessary to avoid...
KETV.com

Omaha repair shops flooded with hail victims

OMAHA, Neb. — With strong winds, heavy rain and damaging hail pummeling the Omaha area on Tuesday night, local repair shops are faced with the costly results of the storm's destruction. If you were one of the unlucky ones with a vehicle unprotected in the storm's crosshairs, don't delay...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

First responders free vehicle stuck in ditch near Hefflinger Park

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha rescue crews worked for more than an hour to remove a car trapped in a ditch near Hefflinger Park. The car ended up in the ravine off eastbound West Maple Road near Emmet Street around 6:20 a.m. Crews finally pulled it out around 7:30 a.m.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Farmers Market moving to Baxter Arena Sunday due to Summer Arts Festival

(Omaha, NE) -- The Sunday Omaha Farmers Market is temporarily moving locations this weekend. The Omaha Farmers Market will relocate its Sunday Market in Aksarben Village on Sunday, June 12 to accommodate the Omaha Summer Arts Festival. The Market will take place across the street at Baxter Arena in Lot 26, and will be open from 9am to 1pm.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

WarHorse Gaming Issued Provisional Nebraska Gaming Licenses

(Winnebago, NE) -- Planned casinos in Omaha and Lincoln are one step closer to becoming a reality. WarHorse Gaming announced on Thursday that the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has issued the state’s first provisional casino operator licenses for the Omaha and Lincoln facilities. WarHorse management says the licenses allow them to obtain the appropriate financing, enter into vendor contracts, and begin employee recruitment. “We are very appreciative for how fast the Commission turned around and issued us a provisional licenses. As you can imagine, we are very anxious to begin construction, create jobs, and start keeping the money in Nebraska,” said Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc., parent company of WarHorse Gaming, LLC.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Witnesses wanted after Nebraska woman drowns in the Missouri River

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are hoping to learn more about what led to the death of a Nebraska woman, after a boat sank on the Missouri River. Emma Olsen, 20, drowned after a 30-foot red and white Scarab went under on May 29. Her body wasn’t recovered until...

