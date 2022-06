A road in Beloit will be closed this week. Strategic Communications Director Sarah Lock says Freeman Parkway will be closed so a private business under construction can connect to the city’s water supply. Lock says a detour will be posted so residents know to avoid that area or use an alternate route, and they hope the road will reopen as soon as possible. She says it won’t impact residents, everyone can get to their homes, they just may need to use an alternate route as the road will be completely closed in front of where this business is being constructed. Freeman Parkway will close June 8 and 9 with construction north of Fuller Drive and South of Chatsworth Drive.

BELOIT, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO