Manheim, PA

Pennsbury softball plows past Manheim Township in state tournament opener

By Rick Fortenbaugh
Trentonian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. — It’s often been the case that when it comes to Class 6A capturing the 24-team PIAA District 1 championship can be even more difficult than winning the 16-team state tournament. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that district runner-up...

www.trentonian.com

Trentonian

HS Softball Wrap: Conwell-Egan, Villa Joe both through to PIAA semis

ROYERSFORD, Pa. — The Jems delivered the goods again, winning a quarterfinal round game to advance into the semifinals on Monday in the Class 4A Tournament. Their opponent on Monday will be Tunkhannock, which beat Archbishop Wood, 7-0. Leah Pagano was outstanding in this one, pitching a complete game...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Trentonian

Carpenter Cup baseball gets underway next week

High school baseball all-star squads will head to Philadelphia, Pa. next week to take part in the 36th-annual Carpenter Cup Classic, presented by Nike. Last season, Mercer County’s Carpenter Cup contingent advanced to the championship game at Citizens Bank Park before falling to another New Jersey squad, Tri-Cape, 5-3.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
theburgnews.com

Harrisburg School District breaks ground on new football field, track

A major Harrisburg School District construction project is a touchdown in the eyes of staff and students. On Wednesday, at the Harrisburg High School-John Harris Campus’s Severance Field, district officials ceremoniously broke ground on a project to replace the turf football field and the track. “I’m ecstatic that our...
HARRISBURG, PA
VISTA.Today

Home to Six of Pennsylvania’s 50 Highest-Scoring School Districts, Chester County No Longer Boasts No. 1

Chester County is home to six of the 50 highest-scoring school districts in Pennsylvania for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. For the first time in seven years, Unionville-Chadds Ford did not take the top spot in both Chester County and the entire state. The 3,932-student school district ranked fourth in the state, two spots behind No. 2 Tredyffrin-Easttown.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Sons Of Baltimore Orioles Owner Feud Over Control Of Team, Family Fortune, The Baltimore Banner Reports

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A lawsuit has revealed Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos’ two sons are locked in a bitter feud over control of the baseball team and their family’s fortune, according to The Baltimore Banner. Infighting erupted after Peter Angelos fell seriously ill in October 2017 and established a trust with his wife and two sons appointed as co-trustees, according to the lawsuit. The Banner reports that 52-year-old Louis Angelos sued his brother and mother Thursday in Baltimore County Circuit Court. Louis claims in the lawsuit his father intended for the two brothers to control the team equally, but that John, 54,...
BALTIMORE, MD
iheart.com

New National Reese's Contest Begins Monday

(Hershey, PA) -- Starting Monday, June 13, fans who love their own Reese's combinations can enter for a chance to build an ultimate creation. The winner of Reese's Stuff Your Cup contest will be featured on the menu in both Times Square and in Hershey, PA locations. Promoters say you just need to snap a shot of your creation and tag Hershey's Chocolate World on Instagram or Twitter. The contest ends July second.
HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

Vehicle hits building in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a building Thursday morning in Lancaster. The vehicle also hit a gas line around 7 a.m., causing a small gas leak on the 100 block of South Prince Street.
LANCASTER, PA
CBS Philly

State Senators To Rally In Harrisburg To Oppose PennDOT’s Plan To Add Tolls To Girard Point Bridge, 8 Others

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s currently free to cross the Girard Point Bridge in South Philadelphia, and several state senators want it to stay that way. On Wednesday, they will lead a rally at the state capitol to oppose PennDOT’s plan to add tolls to the bridge and eight others in the state. PennDOT introduced the plan as a way to maintain the costly bridges. The tolls would be $1 or $2 per trip. Gov. Tom Wolf supports the plan, but it’s getting major backlash. Earlier this month, a commonwealth judge in Cumberland County issued an injunction to temporarily halt the plan from moving forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

Tour a tiny home in Harrisburg, Lancaster

(WHTM) — A Harrisburg-based nonprofit is showcasing its tiny home model beginning June 9 in both Lancaster and Harrisburg and the public has the opportunity to tour it. The tiny home is built through the Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania and is a model of the fifteen homes that will be constructed south of PennDOT’s Riverfront […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pa. man wanted for child endangerment, other felonies

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are attempting to find a man who is wanted for multiple felonies, including endangering a child, as well as aggravated assault. According to a release from Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, there is a warrant out for the arrest of 45-year-old Terri Young....
JONESTOWN, PA
Trentonian

Lenape High School celebrates first World Voices Day

MEDFORD – Lenape High School celebrated its first World Voices Day cultural event June 3. This event was created to educate students about different cultures and celebrate the diversity in the school. During the day the school hosted two venues open to Lenape students. Foreign language and world culture...
MEDFORD, NJ
wdac.com

Investigation At Lancaster County School District Completed

LANDISVILLE – Lancaster County’s Hempfield School District has completed its fact-finding portion of an investigation into a drag show event held at the high school on April 25th. It found building administrators were aware of the event and the school’s Gay Sexuality Alliance Club advisors received approval to hold the event. The event was publicized at the high school via Schoology posts to club members and school-wide announcements. There were principals in the building when guests arrived. There was a lack of professional judgment in allowing the guests to continue to the event, as they were dressed inappropriately for a school setting. Some corrective actions include review and enforce adherence to current policies and procedures with tightened internal controls and accountability. Also ensure proper administrator supervision in the building when student extracurricular events and activities are occurring. The district is limited in what it can share publicly about investigations involving students and staff, and cannot share the details of any disciplinary action due to an employee’s right to privacy. You can read the district’s complete statement by clicking on the picture below.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

