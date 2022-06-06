INTERVIEW: Protecting our pollinators

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s an unexpected career that was sparked by trying to create sparks with his future wife. Decades later, Bob Anderson continues to make a living as the world’s only full-time garden kaleidoscope maker. This week in Small Towns, we travel to Sturgeon Bay to check out these amazing pieces of art.
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 11 Wisconsin counties have high community levels of COVID-19 this week, including Brown and Door counties in Northeast Wisconsin. People are urged to use mitigation strategies when they’re in counties with high community levels of the virus....
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis.— Some Wisconsinites reported bear sightings in Waukesha and Washington Counties in southeast Wisconsin. A bear even walked right up to a back door of a home just north of Oconomowoc, Wis. One day later, a homeowner in Hartford spotted a bear walking through their yard. People...
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Staffing challenges continue to plague local businesses. In a Facebook post, Mangiare in Downtown Green Bay saying the restaurant is closed through the end of the month. Executive Chef Jack Wozniczka says the problem was highlighted on Tuesday evening. “We were going to close...
The Adirondack-style chair that could be sitting in your yard is the reason why a Green Bay man is taking a manufacturer to court after he got injured at a Door County resort last year. In a story published by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel on Wednesday, Ronald Scanlan of Green Bay...
Washington Island in Door County was once a hub for commercial fishing. But over the past century the industry has slowly dwindled from dozens of fishermen to just one: Ken Koyen, Washington Island’s last remaining commercial fisherman. Koyen has been in the business for more than 50 years. Now...
(WFRV) – It’s a free event this weekend with family fun, and resources for wellness. From face painting, prizes, bounce houses, it’s a fun event but the real stars of the show this weekend are the horses. Local 5 Live visited Exceptional Equestrians in De Pere with...
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Langlade County Fairgrounds will host the Amsoil MWEDT National Series. Pro dirt-track riders from all across the country will come to battle it out at the iconic Langlade County Speedway June 10-12. Grandstand seating will also be available for spectators for only $10 with 6 & under free. The fairgrounds are located 1633 Neva Road in Antigo.
Believe it or not, Wisconsin has a long history of UFO sightings and odd occurrences according to data from the National UFO Reporting Center. Wisconsin is ranked 21st in the country for most documented sightings of approximately 1,666. In 1954 an unknown object, witnessed in rural Barron WI, inspired Coral Lorenzen to develop UFO research. As a result, several UFO incidents were documented over the years:
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - June is Dairy Month and National Pollinator Month... but it’s also National Men’s Health Awareness Month. Action 2 News spoke with a Prevea physician, Dr. Connor Roberts about encouraging men to get annual checkups. A recent Cleveland Clinic study found only 50% of...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has released more details about the shooting on East Mason Street near Lime Kiln Road in the City of Green Bay. At around 10:15 p.m., officers were sent out to the area for a report of a person shot. According to Brad Strouf, an Investigative Lieutenant with the Green Bay Police Department, the victim was shot and proceeded for help at a nearby business.
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton’s post office has received a new upgrade as a part of its expansion project. Installed on Tuesday, the Small Unit Delivery Sorter is expected to help modernize operations by processing thousands of packages per hour, up to eight times faster than manual sorting.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Bellin Run is back in person with an elite field and activities for the community. Defending champions Risper Gesabwa and Jared Ward will look to take home another title in the 10K. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the race was virtual in 2020 and...
The site at the southeast corner of 3rd Avenue and Nebraska Street where Butch’s Bar once stood – before being destroyed by fire in Feburary and subsequently torn down – is now a vacant lot covered with gravel. Plans for its successor establishment do not call for rebuilding at that site, however.
Under the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regulations, determination of navigability, the Detroit District Regulatory Branch has started a navigability study of the Menominee River for Michigan and Wisconsin sides and its major Michigan tributaries. Laura Garrett Project Manager Compliance and Enforcement Section of the Army Corps of Engineers says, “The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin petitioned the federal government to correct their section 404 permitting delegation of the Menominee River to the State of Michigan. As a part of that petition, they are seeking four things that would correct that section 404 delegation.”
Food trucks are a fun way to get a quick lunch, try a new dish or skip packing the cooler when visiting the beach. Brimming with variety, specialties and signature items, the peninsula’s food truck scene will take more than a day to explore – and more than one stomach. So grab your friends, build up an appetite and start planning your tour.
GREEN BAY, WI — A fire causes $30,000 damage to a Green Bay meat packing plant. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to the JBS Food plant at 1330 Lime Kiln Road around 6:30 Tuesday evening. A smoke plume was visible to the first fire crews arriving...
OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Highway Department has announced the closure of a bridge on County KK in Wisconsin. The department first put a weight limit on the bridge over Kankapot Creek in mid-May but now it won’t be accessible to any vehicles. The bridge...
