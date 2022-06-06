New COVID-19 cases up in Douglas County since last Thursday

On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 407 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since the last report on Thursday. At that point, there were 300 new cases and three new deaths reported .

The Health Department has not received any new COVID-19-related death certificates since Thursday. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,127. The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 153,917 .

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD on Sunday:

There were 88 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 with six pediatric cases.

Eleven adults were receiving ICU-level care . Three people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 83% occupancy rate with 240 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 74% rate with 78 staffed beds available. Pediatric ICU beds were at 85% of capacity with 20 beds available. There was one adult COVID-19 person of interest (generally waiting for test results).



