Memphis, TN

Lyft driver killed in ambush ID’d as mother of 6

By Shay Arthur
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The family of a rideshare driver and mother of six who was killed Friday says she was an unintended target of gunfire.

Her brother Willie Mitchell said someone shot and killed Dushaundra Lee Ward as she drove for Lyft Friday afternoon. He believes the passengers she picked up were the shooter’s targets when her car was ambushed off James Road.

Woman dead after shooting in Raleigh
Dushaundra Lee Ward (provided photo)

Ward was working to provide for her family at the time.

“She just was a loving person, family person, she loved her kids. She was the one who held everything together,” Mitchell said.

That’s how 43-year-old Ward will be remembered. She’s described as the rock of the family who was devoted to her children and her faith.

“She ain’t never been in nothing. I mean my daughter didn’t drink, didn’t smoke, she stayed at home with her children. She believed in family,” said Ward’s mother Patricia Lee.

‘It took me to my knees:’ Who killed Mallory Morgan?

One child she leaves behind is just 18 months old.

Ward’s mother Patricia Lee said while she and her daughter didn’t always see eye to eye, she takes comfort in the fact they had recently reconciled.

Dushaundra Lee Ward (provided photo)

“But lately and I thank God for that, we found our way back to one another and we were like where we were supposed to be. We were family,” she said. “Therefore you know when I do have my moods and my little spells that come over me I think about that and I just be so grateful that we made it back, you know? Cause I don’t know what I would do if we hadn’t made it back and then this happened to my daughter.”

Now Ward’s family hopes police catch who is responsible.

“Pray that they’re held accountable for what they did and what they took from us,” Lee said.

In a statement, a Lyft spokesperson called the case tragic and heartbreaking and said they will continue to help law enforcement in any way the company can.

This tragedy is heartbreaking and deeply disturbing. Our hearts are with the driver’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and we’ve attempted to contact their family to offer our support. We will continue to assist law enforcement in any way we can, and will continue our efforts to combat this senseless violence and help keep drivers safe.

Lyft spokesperson

We reached out to Memphis Police for more information about the case. We’re waiting to hear back.

Comments / 13

Rita Haney Jackson
3d ago

God please help in the apprehension of whoever did this. She had 6 babies at home how can someone live with themselves knowing they left 6 babies without their mother. She was just trying to support her family this is just wrong any way you see it.

Reply
18
Rita Haney Jackson
3d ago

Prayers for the family and friends of this beautiful lady. God help these poor babies and the rest of her family.

Reply
15
Ora Gross
3d ago

Lord have mercy 🥺that's sad praying for her little children and all of her family and friends 🙏💔❤

Reply
16
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot at Hillcrest Apartments, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot Thursday at a Memphis apartment complex. Officers with the Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Faronia Road at the Hillcrest Apartments. The victim, a 22-year-old, was taken to Regional One in critical condition. The suspect had...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of stealing drinks, crackers at knifepoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man who they say threatened a store clerk with a knife before stealing drinks and a bag of crackers. Officers responded to a robbery at the Circle K on Getwell Road near American Way at around 2:43 a.m. Friday morning. Police say the suspect came into the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Suspect admits to shooting man during carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is hospitalized after police say he was carjacked and shot in North Memphis. This mother didn’t want to be identified for her safety but says her son is one of the most recent victims of violence in the city. Memphis police say early Wednesday morning, her son was shot in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One arrested after man beaten to death in Panola County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested in connection with homicide in Panola County, Mississippi. According to Panola County Sheriff’s Office, two people dropped Como resident Carlos Burton off at Baptist DeSoto Hospital after he had been physically assaulted on March 21. Burton later died of his injuries. The Como Police Department asked the […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Driver hurt, child survives fiery crash with MATA bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Area Transit Authority bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle early Thursday morning. It happened in front of the Southland Mall in the westbound lanes of Shelby Drive near Faronia Road at around 5:42 a.m. Police say a Dodge Charger struck the back of a MATA bus and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
