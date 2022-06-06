Block Island’s Mohegan Bluffs staircase reopens after repairs

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — With the busy summer season fast approaching, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced the construction work to repair the Mohegan Bluffs staircase on Block Island has been completed.

The popular wooden staircase has been closed to visitors for the past couple weeks. The repairs began on May 23.

The Edward S. Payne overlook and adjacent parking lot were also closed but have since reopened.

The work included repairs to the staircase, as well as regrading the entire parking area and the trails that lead to the overlook with fresh gravel.

“DEM appreciates the work of contractor Sole Source Restoration of Cranston and the partnership of the Town of New Shoreham and The Nature Conservancy of Rhode Island in ensuring safe public access to this beautiful and popular natural space,” the agency said in a Facebook post .

