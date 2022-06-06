ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Organization helps people get cheaper internet across the Valley

By Dave Sess
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BLWtz_0g2OpaLd00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Everybody loves the internet for different reasons. Some people may find its benefits if they could just get connected. It’s a big problem around here, and for different reasons. We explored the issue of internet connectivity and found one way you can get help.

We think everyone is connected to the internet. 97% of Youngstown has access and the equipment to connect is there. The problem is not a physical connection.

Portion of major road to be closed for urgent repairs

“It’s the idea that people can’t afford the Internet and they don’t know how to use the Internet. So that aspect of the connectivity is the problem,” said Pat Kerrigan with Oak Hill Collaborative.

East Cleveland is the least connected city in the state, followed by Youngstown with 47% unconnected. Warren ranks fifth and Niles 32nd.

Trumbull County has 85,612 homes and 16,122 — or 19% — have no access through a combination of affordability and infrastructure needs. The digital divide can make income inequality greater.

“They look at their phone. They can do things with the phone but they can’t print. They can’t do resumes. It’s hard to apply for jobs, all those things. And then their kids are in that same boat and they get further behind,” said Kerrigan.

The problem in cities is mostly an affordability problem. The problem in counties is getting more equipment to rural areas. People who are connected are ahead of others who don’t have the same access.

“Definitely an investment in the future. Many people, especially people that might have money or have power, have knowledge of computers. They don’t think of it. They don’t realize that other people don’t have the benefits they do,” said Kerrigan.

The Oak Hill Collaborative sells discounted equipment, has free classes, and helps people sign up for the Affordability Connectivity Program. It helps people get on the internet cheaper if they meet income qualifications.

“We sign people up for free. So if you’re, you know, income-qualified, you get $30 a month off. That’s a start,” said Kerrigan.

Oak Hill Collaborative is a great place to start if you want to connect and need help. It’s also working to develop a plan to help Trumbull County.

To view the complete Regional Broadband Feasibility Study click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Two stuck in M&M Mars factory chocolate tank, rescue underway

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A rescue is underway at the Mars M&M factory in Elizabethtown after two people became stuck in a chocolate tank. Dispatch tells abc27 that no injuries are being reported after two people fell into the tank. First responders were called to help cut a hole into the tank to help the […]
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
WKBN

Biden nominee fails on Senate floor

The Senate on Wednesday voted against President Biden’s nominee for an assistant secretary post for the Labor Department, with Vice President Harris in Los Angeles and unable to cast a tiebreaking vote.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Income Inequality#Broadband Internet#Youngstown#Oak Hill Collaborative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

PHOTOS: Severe weather, tornadoes hit Miami Valley

Tornado warnings have been issued throughout the evening in counties including Champaign, Clark, Miami, Clinton, Greene, Montgomery and Warren. 2 NEWS crews are at the scene of reported damage by the storms along with possible tornado sightings.
DAYTON, OH
WKBN

WKBN

33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy