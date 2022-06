GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – A chaotic scene unfolded on Interstate 270 in Ohio on Saturday, after two men got into a fight in the middle of active lanes of traffic. “After eight years of being a truck driver I thought I seen it all, but just when you think that, something else happens,” said Jon Castiaux, who filmed the incident on I-270 South as he waited in halted traffic.

GAHANNA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO