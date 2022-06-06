ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Furnace, OH

Woman breaks fiancé, 4 others out of Ohio prison, sheriff says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Mark Feuerborn
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uqc3u_0g2Op8ue00

FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio ( WCMH ) – A jailbreak at an Ohio correctional facility saw five prisoners escape, and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said one of them remains at large.

The sheriff’s office got a heads up Saturday from the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace that staff had witnessed several inmates escape by climbing the fence at the facility. Sheriff’s deputies and the Ohio State Patrol then began searching for the escapees.

Staff at the prison told the sheriff’s office that they saw a woman near the fence before the escape happened. There, investigators found Allie Angelo, 32, who matched the woman’s description. When asked if she witnessed anything to do with the escape, she told them no. The deputies detained her.

The sheriff’s office said it later found out that Angelo had come to the prison with Matthew Sladen, her ex-husband, to help her new fiancé, Jeffrey Randle Fields, escape.

Escaped inmate Casey White back in Alabama

Before the end of the day, authorities found two of the five escaped inmates. A deputy found Fields, 37, on Junior Furnace Road — about an hour’s walk from the correctional facility — and arrested him. OSHP troopers found another inmate, Clifford Tyler Morris, 33, on the same road and also took him into custody.

Sladen, 31, was found at a local Walmart and detained.

As of Saturday night, three inmates were still missing. The next morning, deputies went to Wheelersburg — about a three-hour walk from the STAR Community Justice Center — after getting a report of two suspicious people there.

When they got there, they found two men heading for the highway. The pair ran from the deputies, and Portsmouth police were called out to help, authorities said.

Workers see missing New York woman’s skeleton through window

One of the escapees, Aaron Brigeman, 43, had been hiding in the woods and came out to walk on railroad property. The sheriff’s office said that’s where a deputy found him and detained him.

Brigeman gave up the location of the other inmate, the sheriff’s office said, telling the deputy to look near a mobile home. Authorities found the fourth inmate, Walker Pence, 22, hiding in the woods near the home.

The last inmate to escape — Thomas Charles Comberger, 46, of Wilmington — remains at large as of Monday.

Angelo and Sladen have been charged with crimes for allegedly aiding in the jailbreak.

All of the inmates who broke out were low level, non-violent drug offenders, according to the sheriff’s office. They will now all face new charges for the escape.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
douglasnow.com

County buys fire truck in Texas, crashes on way back to Georgia

Photo courtesy of the Jefferson County, Texas, sheriff's office Facebook page Officers investigate a one-vehicle accident involving a fire truck the county commission bought in Texas. The truck blew a tire and crashed as Steve Carver and Railey Ward were bringing it back to Douglas. Monday morning, the county commission...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Franklin Furnace, OH
State
Alabama State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, OH
Franklin Furnace, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Wheelersburg, OH
County
Scioto County, OH
Scioto County, OH
Crime & Safety
KTBS

Texas couple surrenders in Shelby County

CENTER, Texas -- A Shelby County, Texas couple wanted for over a month for a sex-related offense are in custody. Jimmy Moore 58, and Wanda Moore 46, of Huxley, Texas, surrendered to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office Tuesday. Each is charged with prohibited sexual contact, which is a felony 3 offense in Texas.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texas House investigation into Uvalde shooting begins behind closed doors

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — More than two weeks after the second deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, Texas lawmakers kicked off an investigation into what happened behind closed doors Thursday. The three-panel investigative committee met with witnesses and heard testimony in an hourslong hearing not open to the public. Chairman Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, said in a […]
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Fiance#Correctional Facility#The Ohio State Patrol
CBS DFW

Operation Slowdown: Texas officers to crack down on speeding

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Texas law enforcement will be cracking down on speeding drivers after new data shows the number of people killed in vehicle crashes last year has reached its highest level in decades. It's called "Operation Slowdown." Texas police say speed is the number one cause for roadway crashes and it results in one out of every three traffic deaths. Statewide, speed was to blame for more than 160,000 traffic crashes last year. To keep the streets safe, police will be writing citations during this two-week period and law enforcement vehicles will spend extra time driving the roads reminding motorists what a safe speed looks like. In addition to just following the speed limit, TxDOT released the following safety tips: Match your speed to road conditions if there's bad weather or you're driving through a work zone. Slow down and allow for more distance to stop when traffic is heavy. Watch for signs alerting you of reduced speed limits ahead. 
CBS DFW

Feds 'very concerned' about explosion of handgun switches made in North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In the past six months, federal investigators said they have seen an explosion of handgun switches in North Texas.  When placed on the back of a gun, these small, simple devices can change a handgun into a mini-machine gun.Instead of one bullet fired when the trigger is pulled, these illegal devices allow multiple rounds to be fired by holding down the trigger.  As many as 30 rounds can be fired in two seconds."These things fire faster than what the military is carrying," said Jeffrey Boshek, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, Explosives (ATF)...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
KXAN

Texas remains the deadliest state for Latino workers

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — For over a decade, Texas has been the deadliest state for Latino workers, according to a press release from the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce (TAMACC). J.R. Gonzales, TAMACC executive vice-chair, says that the group is planning an awareness campaign and hope to see legislative action when the […]
TEXAS STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy