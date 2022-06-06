ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Things You Should Add Pop Rocks To That You Haven't Yet

By Sophia Hart
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Candy comes in many types and flavors — it can be extremely sweet, or have a strong sour note, like Sour Patch Kids. Some treats (cotton candy, for instance) melt on your tongue, while other sugary, bite-sized candies, allow you to experience waves of minty or fruity flavors long after you...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The McDonald's Item You Had No Idea You Could Buy

Summer is almost here, and you know what that means: It's time to pull out our coolers, pack a picnic, and head for the nearest park, pool, or beach for some quality warm-weather outdoor time with family and friends. There are other reasons to celebrate in June: Father's Day, for one. School's out and graduation parties are on tap. The official start of summer is June 21, which also happens to be the longest day of the year. June is also National Camping Month (via Country Living). And let's not forget it's prime wedding season (via The Knot). It's even Pride Month!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

A Mountain Dew Favorite Is Returning To Stores This Summer

When you think of refreshing summer drinks, you might imagine the perfect lemonade, tangy but sweet, or ice-cold frozen summer cocktails. What probably doesn't come to mind is Mountain Dew. While you can find regular old Mountain Dew in stores during any season, Baja Blast is a little harder to come by since it's usually only offered at Taco Bell locations. But for the summer, Baja Blast often makes a limited-time appearance in stores, and Food & Wine just reported that Baja Blast is back and on grocery store shelves.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Aldi Just Launched Two New Flavor-Packed Chips

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Crunchy, salty, and compulsively edible, potato chips are the ultimate treat for savory snackers. There's a reason that you can't eat just one (unless your Jennifer Aniston, who eats one single potato chip when she's stressed). The best thing about this popular snack? When it comes to the options and flavors available to you, sky's the limit. Whether you prefer more classic flavors like barbecue or salt and vinegar, or more out-of-the box creations like Lay's Baked Scallop with Butter & Garlic Potato Chips (yes, these exist), there's a potato chip out there for every palate.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

A New Pringles Flavor Was Announced, But There's A Catch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Once you pop, the fun don't stop. Or does it? According to Mental Floss, 29 flavors of Pringles are sold in the United States, along with those offered on a rotating, limited-time basis. But there are dozens of other flavors that customers can pick up only on grocery store shelves in other countries — more than 100 of them by 2012, when the brand was sold by Procter & Gamble to Kellogg Co for $2.71 billion (via Reuters). These range from the regionally specific (Bangkok Grilled Chicken Wing, Jamon Serrano) to the downright unusual (lookin' at you, Mayonnaise Potato, Eggs Benedict, and Blueberry Hazelnut). Some flavors that are available only overseas would presumably be popular in the United States (Explosive Chili, for instance) or even in Maryland, specifically (Crab with Old Bay seasoning) (via Delish).
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Mashed

Easy Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Recipe

For the most part, we tend to look down on canned fruits and vegetables as being inferior to fresh ones, and in many cases we're right. Canned produce, however, does have its moments. When making tomato sauce, for one thing, canned tomatoes are actually superior to ones just off the vine. Canned pineapple, as well, may be better for cooking than the fresh kind. It's less acidic, so canned pineapple is a much better option for a Jell-O dessert.
RECIPES
Mashed

Why Cracker Barrel Is Increasing Its Prices This Summer

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago, the restaurant industry has arguably struggled more than any other industry. As of November 2021, Fortune reported that some 90,000 restaurants shut their doors in the previous year and a half. And it wasn't just mom-and-pop spots that felt the pressure. Even McDonald's announced that it would shutter 200 locations, per USA Today. Whole Foods saw profits fall in 2021, too, and the grocery chain opted to close multiple stores, leaving shoppers upset.
BUSINESS
Mashed

The Bulk Food Stores That Don't Require A Membership

When there are record-high gas prices (via Wall Street Journal) and other signs of rising inflation, people start looking to cut costs. The average American family spends between $670 and $1,310 per month on groceries, per Inspiring Savings. Kind of a lot, huh? Bulk shopping on food and everyday essentials can help shoppers score big savings (and some Costco hacks you need to know can make those savings even bigger).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Hearty Chicken And Rice Casserole Recipe

There's nothing quite like a good old casserole. It's a one-pot meal, the ultimate comfort food, and often an extremely nostalgic dish. Whether you grew up eating green bean casserole at Thanksgiving or a weekly tater tot hot dish, a casserole can really make memories flood back. After all, how can you even hear the word without conjuring up images of a large, hearty, and warm meal?
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Rocks#Cookies And Cream#Alcoholic Beverages#Cream Cheese#Food Drink
Mashed

Tim Hortons' New Restaurant Concept Is All About Convenience

You will likely never encounter a Canadian who is unfamiliar with Tim Hortons restaurants. Yes, this icon hailing from the Great White North that bears the name of a former hockey player and spawned the terms "Timbit" and "Double double" is as Canadian as hockey, beavers, and Justin Bieber. Boasting perennially popular products like the Iced Capp, Fruit Explosion muffins, Smile Cookies, their in-demand coffee, and a bevy of assorted donuts, Tim Hortons has established itself beyond the 49th parallel and, according to the brand's website, now boasts 550 Tim Hortons locations across the United States.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Controversial Reason A Trader Joe's Worker Was Told To Go Home

A trip to Trader Joe's wouldn't be complete without a friendly interaction with an employee — especially those who ring you up at checkout. "These are so good, I can't stop eating them," one of them might say about a bag of the Buffalo-style almonds you tossed in your cart at the last minute. "Going to a party after this?" another might query upon eyeing your many bags of Patio Potato Chips. To the untrained eye of a shopper who's never worked behind the counter at a grocery store, the staff at TJ's might appear to be happy as can be, smiling at every stranger who crosses their path as they artfully arrange a display of seasonal muffin mix. But just as the compliments you receive at Trader Joe's might not be sincere, the sunny disposition of those who work at the chain might be masking some less-sunny working conditions.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Sketchiest Ingredient Used In All Taco Bell Burritos

If you've been on the Internet long enough, you may have heard of certain fast food horror stories. These aren't stories about bad customers or terrible bosses but rather grotesque and downright disgusting rumors about what exactly is in your food. We mean no disrespect or are insinuating any sort of unsavory behavior to any restaurant. This is not meant to preach to you or terrify you. There are, however, claims made by Internet users and fast food opponents that hint toward stomach-churning ingredients hidden in your burgers or tacos.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason These Potato Chip Flavors Were Discontinued

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Whether it's a barbecue, a ball game, or the welcoming arms of a La-Z Boy, we can always count on potato chips to have our backs. That is until we discover our favorite flavor is missing from the shelves, having vanished overnight like some cruel magic trick. Anytime one of our ride-or-die snacks is discontinued, we're left feeling hollow inside with nothing but a grumbling stomach to show for it. We can't help it. In this topsy-turvy world of ours, reaching into that grease-stained bag during a Netflix binge is one of those small indulgences that put us at ease. When that's gone, what else do you have?
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Disturbing Reason A California McDonald's Just Closed

When you crave McDonald's, nothing else will do. Whether your taste buds are hollering for an impossible-to-eat-tidily Big Mac, the daintier Filet-o-Fish, or the refreshing Vanilla Chai Frappe, these yearnings can only be satisfied by the authentic dishes found under the golden arches. It's hard not to let your hankerings...
Mashed

Honest Tea Founder Seth Goldman On The Brand's End And What's Next - Exclusive Interview

When serial entrepreneur Seth Goldman founded Honest Tea in 1998, the brand was a change maker, shaking up the industry with its line of organic bottled teas. As the brand grew, it attracted outside attention, leading to Coca-Cola acquiring the company in 2011 and allowing Goldman to move on to other endeavors and groundbreaking food brands, such as Beyond Meat, Eat the Change, and Plant Burger. However, despite Goldman's relative distance from the brand at this point, when Coca-Cola announced its intention to discontinue the Honest Tea line in May 2022 and focus on its other tea brands, such as Gold Peak and Peace Tea, Goldman called the decision a "gut punch" on his personal Twitter.
BUSINESS
Mashed

20 Best Wedding Cake Flavors Ranked

So you and your beau have done it. You've dated for a while and are now finally engaged. Announcements have been made, engagement parties and dinners have settled down, and you've eventually shortlisted possible dates for the big day — now, for the actual planning of the wedding. Research has shown that planning a wedding is an incredibly stressful time for couples. And while your budget, guest lists, and family dynamics are some of the major triggers of that stress, choosing your wedding cake should be the fun part (per Martha Stewart).
RECIPES
Mashed

The Girl Scouts-Style Shake That's Coming To Jack In The Box

If you're a fan of Girl Scout Cookies, then you might be aware of this fun fact: a lot of people prefer to eat their Girl Scout Cookies frozen, especially Thin Mints (via Food Network). There's even a Reddit post in the UnpopularOpinion subreddit stating the supposedly controversial opinion that "room temperature Thin Mints are better than frozen Thin Mints," showing just how popular it is to eat these cookies frozen.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Popeyes Rolls Back Menu Prices For Its 50th Birthday

Gas may be headed towards $5 a gallon with no relief in sight, per Wall Street Journal. Inflation may continue to climb to surpass the eye-popping 8.3% increase, CNBC reports, the highest it has been in over 40 years. However, the fast food chain Popeyes is giving us a reason to celebrate: This month, the fried chicken fast food chain turns 50, and to mark its golden anniversary, the quick-service restaurant with the chicken sandwich that is so delicious it launched a thousand other chicken sandwiches has a special deal in store for its loyal customers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Mashed

Instagram Is All About Alex Guarnaschelli's No-Bake Pizza

As the daughter of the late Maria Guarnaschelli, the respected book editor that helped shape American home cooking, Alex Guarnaschelli's passion for food began at home. Maria edited some of the most influential cookbooks in the U.S. ("The Joy of Cooking") and took her work home with her. Fed by the recipes her mother tested for cookbooks, Alex had an eclectic diet growing up. She has said that the family got tired of eating the same dish over time as it was perfected, but her mother's understanding of the "mechanics of cooking" fueled her to become a chef.
RECIPES
Mashed

Johnny Depp Just Racked Up A Huge Bill At A UK Indian Restaurant

Johnny Depp's lavish spending during a visit to an Indian restaurant in Birmingham, England Monday night might have been seen as part of a victory lap, coming just a week after a verdict was rendered in the defamation trial between the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard (via BBC). Or, perhaps, it was just an example of a celebrity with a bizarre food habit, if you can call extravagant tipping bizarre.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Here's How To Get A Free McDonald's Happy Meal All Month Long

McDonald's has been involved in the third-party restaurant delivery service game since 2017 when it launched McDelivery through a partnership with UberEats (per Restaurant Dive). In 2019, the home of the Big Mac expanded McDelivery's reach when it dipped its toe in the water with Grubhub. What started as a 500-restaurant joint venture within the tri-state New York City area has since become a veritable money-making machine across the U.S. (via Nation's Restaurant News). Perhaps in a long-overdue celebration of this joint venture, and, no doubt, in an effort to usher in the summer months with all due enthusiasm, McDonald's and Grubhub have teamed up to give away free Happy Meals all throughout the month of June, according to QSR magazine.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Mashed

135K+
Followers
34K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy