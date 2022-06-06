The impact of rising fuel prices in the Valley

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As gas prices have crossed the $5.00 mark here in Western Pennsylvania, the next question in the back of everyone's mind -- will we see $6.00 prices soon enough?Nothing is outside the realm of possibility at this point, and all one can do is try and gauge the likelihood.The reality right now surrounds the fact that no one ever could have expected to see prices reach the $5.00 point in Pittsburgh.Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy.com says it comes down to simple supply and demand economics, with demand through the roof."There's not enough oil sellers and too many...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO