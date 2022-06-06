The impact of rising fuel prices in the Valley

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As we’re now shelling out north of $5 a gallon for gas and around $6 for diesel, those depending on fuel taxes to pave our roads aren’t getting anything more. “The state and federal gas tax are flat fees so regardless of...
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — You may be able to get more money from your 2020 tax return. Congress passed a tax law in March of 2021 with a $10,200 reduction in taxable unemployment benefits. Millions of tax returns filed before this law needed to be recalculated. Ohio taxpayers who...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business says it is leaving downtown Youngstown. OH Donut Company made the announcement Friday on its Facebook page. The store opened in June 2021, but owners say the area has not recovered from the losses it suffered in 2020. OH Donut will remain...
TOLEDO, Ohio — From rising gas prices to paying more for food, people are concerned about inflation and if there will be any relief. Dr. Peter VanderHart, an economics professor at BGSU, says we are close to the highest levels of inflation. He doesn't think prices will go down,...
VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Regional Airport is getting a new piece of aviation equipment thanks to a federal grant. Congressman Tim Ryan announced Friday that $100,000 is going to the airport to replace a wind cone. A wind cone is a tube-shaped, typically colorful “windsock” that allows pilots to immediately determine approximate wind speed and direction before landing and takeoff.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As gasoline prices now average more than $5 a gallon, and oil companies post record profits this year, many suspect price-gouging at the pump. Pennsylvania has among the weakest laws in the nation when it comes to investigating and preventing price-gouging. Unlike some states, service stations here can raise gas prices multiple times a day, and the state attorney general has no stand-alone power to investigate price-gouging. Some state lawmakers say that must change."We're at over $5 a gallon," said Pennsylvania Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton. "This is getting insane. I could see it if these companies were...
Pennsylvania's gas tax is the third highest in the nation. Now that gas prices are averaging $5 per gallon in the commonwealth, there's talk about suspending the tax. But that's all it is – just talk. Democratic state Rep. Tony DeLuca, of Allegheny County, proposed legislation in March to...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As gas prices have crossed the $5.00 mark here in Western Pennsylvania, the next question in the back of everyone's mind -- will we see $6.00 prices soon enough?Nothing is outside the realm of possibility at this point, and all one can do is try and gauge the likelihood.The reality right now surrounds the fact that no one ever could have expected to see prices reach the $5.00 point in Pittsburgh.Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy.com says it comes down to simple supply and demand economics, with demand through the roof."There's not enough oil sellers and too many...
FirstEnergy crews are working to restore power to hundreds of homes and businesses after storms moved through Wednesday night. The hardest-hit county was Columbiana where the utility reported 1,600 outages at around midnight. By 4 a.m. that number had been reduced to 458 in Columbiana County and 164 in Mercer...
Memorial Day travel and rising oil costs have caused the price of gas in Pennsylvania to rise to record levels with no relief in sight for motorists. On Wednesday, June 8, the cost of gas per gallon rose to an average of $5.03 statewide, the highest recorded price since AAA began tracking such figures, according to the organization.
Electricity rates are rising for most Pennsylvania residents, just in time for what federal climate scientists say will be a hotter than average summer. PECO’s customers will see the lowest rise at 8.1%, while PPL, which serves some suburban Philadelphia residents, will experience a much higher 38% increase. Prices...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A moment that was expected to happen but is still no easier to accept has arrived. Today's average gas price in Pennsylvania is over $5/gallon. While it can't really be called sticker shock because high gas prices have become the norm, seeing $5.09/gallon on McKnight Road is jarring. Experts say not to expect the prices to drop any time soon. The state average jumped four cents overnight to $5.03, and the national average also jumped four cents, as well, but that's not quite at five dollars yet, hovering at $4.96. As for here in Pittsburgh, those numbers...
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Reports said that $130,000 will go to Mercer County organizations to help support housing and budget programs in the county. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund, and $40,000 will go to the Community Action Partnership of Mercer County to help lower-income residents acquire budgeting skills.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation criticized by opponents as a vehicle for-profit water companies to take over municipal water authorities in Pennsylvania by imposing expensive regulations on them passed the Republican-controlled state Senate on Tuesday. Opponents also warned that the bill, SB 597, will precipitate ratepayer increases when water authorities must meet the new regulations […]
HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday night in Howland, the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Ohio presented the USO with a big check — not just in size, but in dollars. More than $31,000 will be going to help veterans in Ohio. Some of that money will...
Three area organizations are receiving state grants from Pennsylvania to assist with affordable housing. In total, $590,000 will be split between three organizations, two in Lawrence County and one in Mercer. According to the release, the Lawrence County Department of Planning and Community Development is receiving $300,000 for a countywide...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is asking for input on a planned bridge rehabilitation and detour in Mercer County. The bridge, located on Rutledge Road/Valley Road near the border of Jefferson and Delaware townships, approximately one mile north of the intersection with Route 258, is expected to undergo rehabilitation in 2023, however, PennDOT is asking for public input and comments on the project in advance of the work.
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As gas prices continue to soar to record highs, drivers are paying an average of $5.03 a gallon in Pennsylvania, according to AAA, the highest price gas has ever been in the state. The brand new Go Moore Store in Hollsopple is one gas station that is charging $5.25 for […]
