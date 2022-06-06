ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Red River Valley Fair Association hoping to expand campground at the fairgrounds

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
valleynewslive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley Fair Association is looking into expanding the campground facilities at the fairgrounds in West Fargo. They presented today to see where the city...

www.valleynewslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 97-5

ND’s Largest Indoor Water Park Coming – How Far From BisMan???

I'm guessing if the weather was in the high 90s, the title of this story would inspire you to find out more information. Hey, even if we were going through the winter chill, I would still welcome a chance to have fun in a place that will be one day deemed as North Dakota's largest indoor water park. The cool and exciting thing about social media is that all it takes is just a "whiff of something in the works" to get us all interested. For example, someone writes a post about a projected new business or maybe even a photograph of a fenced-in area with the keywords on the sign "COMING SOON" on their Facebook page, and the next thing you know you'll start counting all the people that start sharing it, like wildfire it spreads.
FARGO, ND
ndsu.edu

10 things to do in Fargo-Moorhead this summer

Summer is a time to get outside and experience all the great things Fargo-Moorhead has to offer. We love to stay active by running, walking, hiking, kayaking and biking. And there is nothing better than lounging by the water under a cloudless, sunny, blue sky. We also have access to...
valleynewslive.com

Crookston city ordinance sparks concerns for food truck owners

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - As more food trucks are eyeing Crookston as a spot to operate their business, the city is taking precautionary action by enforcing an ordinance, requiring them to have a license. Some food truck owners say it’s kind of late for that. Landen Duckworth,...
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Locally-owned home decor store coming to West Acres

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A locally-owed home décor store is coming to West Acres Shopping Center in Fargo. The mall made the announcement on their Facebook page on Friday, June 10, about amodco. They say it’s a modern collective of home goods, locally owned and operated.
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campground#West Fargo#The Rrvf Association#Tbd
1390 Granite City Sports

‘Luxury” Grain Bin AirBNB in Alexandria Great Weekend Getaway

Those are two words that I haven't heard together- luxury and grain bin. But that is exactly how this AirBNB has been described. Since this is in Alexandria, it would be a great getaway that's not too far away from St. Cloud and Central Minnesota. There are 8 bins in total in this grouping. Each one is set up for 1 to 2 people, but you could have a group stay if you just rented out all 8 of them at once.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
valleynewslive.com

Volunteers Reforest the Red in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead is going to be looking a bit greener after volunteers with “Reforest the Red” came together to do some planting near the river. The River Keepers say about 90 people volunteered to plant hundreds of trees and shrubs near Riverhaven Road...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Water safety warning: Signs of drowning aren’t what you expect

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Summer-like temperatures are finally hitting the Red River Valley. The June 8 drowning death of a 20-year-old in Detroit Lakes, MN serves as a stark safety reminder before families head to the lake or pool. While all F-M metro pools say they are fully...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks County proposes change to Home Rule

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The county of Grand Forks wants input from the public about a proposed change to its form of government. The Grand Forks County Commission is exploring the process of changing the county’s local government from Statutory Rule to Home Rule. That would transfer authority over municipal matters from state laws to a local charter that’s drafted and adopted by voters.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
KNOX News Radio

Construction to close GFK commercial air traffic later this summer

The Federal Aviation Administration has announced grants to 18 North Dakota airports totaling over $16.2 million dollars. The Grand Forks Airport will pick up the largest chunk of change at $6.75 million. The grant is funded under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. The intent to fund the project was first announced by the Secretary of Transportation in September of that year.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

A reminder to always practice safety measures while in the water

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “Swimming really is a life-saving skill,” said Jordan Dufresne, school director for Foss Swim School. Foss Swim School Director, Jordan Dufresne, said working to become a confident swimmer can happen at any age. He said he’s had children from six months to 82 years old in their pool.
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

EGF to release South side bridge RFP

Without discussion the East Grand Forks council agreed last night (Tuesday) to hire a consultant through an R-F-P to further work on a new south end bridge. The target location is 32nd Avenue South on the Grand Forks side. The RFP says with the possibility of additional federal or state...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Mosquito spraying scheduled in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The fight against mosquitoes continues. The City of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks have scheduled citywide spraying for mosquitoes on Tuesday, June 7th, between 8:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Most of the mosquito control spray equipment is noisy and will be traveling...
GRAND FORKS, ND
SuperTalk 1270

In North Dakota – 5 Things That Make You Do A Double-Take

So exactly what is a "Double-Take?" I'll try and describe what it means in my own words, ahhh let's say you are out and about in Bismarck/Mandan on a hot summer day, and you look over and see someone walking a cat on a leash. Your brain tells you almost instantly that what you saw was definitely not something you see every day, or in your life for that matter - so you look over real quick again ( a double-take ) just to make sure you're not going crazy. I was thinking this morning about how many things we/us/I come across in North Dakota that cause us to do a patented Double-Take.
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

Spitfire Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes closes due to lack of staff

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Spitfire on North Shore Drive in Detroit Lakes is closed, effective immediately. The team posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon:. With great regret and sadness, we announce the closing of Spitfire Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes, MN. We sincerely appreciate our team and our loyal customers, but we haven’t been able to hire enough people to provide a level of service and quality that meets Spitfire’s standards. To make this a viable restaurant, which would include providing an atmosphere that our team members and patrons deserve, we simply would need more people. The restaurant is closed effective immediately.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
newsdakota.com

Water Main Break Reported in SW Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Some residents in SW Jamestown will experience temporary water outages and road closure after a reported water main break. The City reports there will be a temporary water outage and road closure on 5th Ave SW, between 10th ST SW through 11th ST SW. This closure will take place effective immediately and continue until work is finished.
JAMESTOWN, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Vehicle fire in West Fargo put out

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a truck to go up in flames. Crews were called to the 300 block of 23rd Ave. E. behind Costco around 11:25 a.m. on Friday, June 10. Shortly after responding, crews were able to put...
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Video shows cockroaches at a downtown Fargo restaurant

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ”Shock, fear, I’ve never seen anything like that on our premises,” said Taylor Snelling, co-owner of Mezzaluna. A video started circulating on social media, showing what appears to be cockroaches on the walls of Mezzaluna. “I was like this is not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy