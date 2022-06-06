Study: NC has fifth fastest-growing economy in U.S.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina is recognized as having one of the fastest-growing economies in the country in a new study that’s been released.

A new study from Filterbuy ranking states by economic growth has North Carolina fifth overall. The study ranked North Carolina by calculating states with increases in population and employment growth. This expanse of more people who work and create businesses contributes to the Gross Domestic Product.

Here’s some hard numbers on the NC stats:

Composite score: 79.58

79.58 GDP growth: +11.0%

+11.0% New business growth: +28.2%

+28.2% Employment growth: +4.2%

+4.2% Per capita income growth: +8.0%

+8.0% Population growth: +0.9%

While the economic growth is astounding, the research did show that population growth slowed nationwide.

For more information about how North Carolina stacks up against different states, click here.

