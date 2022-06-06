ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Study: NC has fifth fastest-growing economy in U.S.

By Ryan Harper
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4j5A_0g2Oo8NV00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina is recognized as having one of the fastest-growing economies in the country in a new study that’s been released.

A new study from Filterbuy ranking states by economic growth has North Carolina fifth overall. The study ranked North Carolina by calculating states with increases in population and employment growth. This expanse of more people who work and create businesses contributes to the Gross Domestic Product.

Here’s some hard numbers on the NC stats:

  • Composite score: 79.58
  • GDP growth: +11.0%
  • New business growth: +28.2%
  • Employment growth: +4.2%
  • Per capita income growth: +8.0%
  • Population growth: +0.9%

While the economic growth is astounding, the research did show that population growth slowed nationwide.

For more information about how North Carolina stacks up against different states, click here.

,

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

WalletHub: NC has 7th best state economy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Ever wonder how North Carolina stacks up against other states’ economies? Wallethub has released a recent study that compares the economies of all the states. It’s 2022’s Best & Worst State Economies list used vital economic performance indicators and strengths to compare numbers. While COVID-19 has definitely changed the economy in […]
ECONOMY
WNCT

Study has Greenville No. 31 in NC for household bills

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new report by doxo.com listed Greenville as No. 31 among cities in North Carolina when it comes to costs related to household bills. The overall report looks at common household bill payment categories. On average, North Carolina residents spend more than $1,000 per month on the 10 most common household […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Update: Several ENC counties among highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

Bridge opening on North Carolina coast delayed over markings

RODANTHE, N.C. (AP) — The opening of a bridge on the North Carolina coast that would allow locals and tourists to avoid a constantly washed-out route has been delayed because of a problem with pavement markings, state officials said. Pavement markings installed earlier this week on the Rodanthe ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge in Dare County do […]
RODANTHE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WNCT

How do body camera laws work in North Carolina?

(WGHP) — North Carolina is unique when it comes to body camera video and recordings made by law enforcement in general because they’re not considered public record. That’s all because of a bill—House Bill 972—signed into law back in 2016 before there were numerous calls from advocates to change it. The bill is “an act […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Filterbuy#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Carolina Golf Classic kicks off in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. – The Epson Tour, the official qualifying group for the LPGA Tour, is in Kinston this week, participating in the Carolina Golf Classic at Kinston Country Club. The 144-player field for the third annual Carolina Golf Classic began play Thursday and will continue the tournament through Sunday. Individuals will compete in a 72-hole, stroke-play format […]
KINSTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

New NC arson crimes, tougher penalties head to Cooper’s desk

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legislation headed for Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk creates new crimes for arson and stiffer punishments for such fire-related violations already in state law. The measure received final General Assembly approval on Thursday when the House voted 89-6 for the changes that the Senate completed on the bill earlier in the week. The […]
INVESTIGATION
WNCT

Justices allow counting of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing elections officials to count mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania that lack a handwritten date but were received in time. The unsigned order Thursday applies to a Lehigh County judicial election from 2021. But Justice Samuel Alito warned in a dissent that the issue could affect the November elections.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNCT

ECU set to host Texas in Greenville Super Regional

GREENVILLE, N.C. – No. 8 national seed East Carolina (45-19) will host its first-ever on-campus Super Regional when it takes on No. 9 Texas (45-19) Friday afternoon at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. First pitch of the weekend is slated for noon and will be televised on ESPN2. ECU Police speak on safety ahead of big events […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Police: Shooting suspect under guard, hurt trooper released

A West Virginia man accused of fatally shooting three co-workers at a western Maryland machine shop remained under police guard at a hospital Friday, but authorities said a Maryland state trooper injured in a shootout with the suspect was treated and released. The 25-year veteran of the Maryland State Police...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WNCT

WNCT

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy