Barry County sheriff: State blocked election investigation

The investigation into claims of voter fraud in Barry County all seemed to start with a call just before the November 2020 election from the Irving Township clerk to the county clerk's office, according to Barry County Clerk Pam Palmer.
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lawmakers and officials are reacting to the arrest of Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley. Kelley was arrested on Thursday for his alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The 40-year-old was charged with misdemeanors in federal court for ” knowingly entering or remaining on the U.S. […]
Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for Michigan governor, was arrested by the FBI at his home in West Michigan on Thursday morning on charges related to the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The Calhoun County Office of the Sheriff has confirmed that Christopher Schurr, the Grand Rapids police officer charged in the officer-involved shooting of Patrick Lyoya, is currently an inmate at the Calhoun County Jail. Sheriff Steve Hinkley said, in a statement released Thursday evening,. "At the request of the Kent...
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The family of a Kalamazoo Schools student has filed a lawsuit against a school administrator they allege slammed the student onto a concrete floor, causing injury. Jennifer Coker and her daughter filed the lawsuit in Kalamazoo Circuit Court against Brandon Tyler Lukes, dean of students at Kalamazoo...
HASTINGS, Mich. (WILX) - The Sheriff of Barry County is suing Michigan’s Attorney General, Secretary of State, the Michigan State Police, individual troopers and others, according to a court document filed Friday. The lawsuit, filed by attorney Stefanie Lambert on behalf of Sheriff Dar Leaf, alleges these parties have...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon physician pleaded guilty to billing insurance agencies for services she did not perform, the United States Attorney's Office Western District of Michigan announced Wednesday. Soaries Peterson, 68, pleaded guilty May 25 to one count of health care fraud. Peterson billed Medicare, Medicaid, and...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – One of three federal prisoners accused of plotting to break out of the Newaygo County Jail was acquitted after a jury trial. Victor Lamont Garcia was found not guilty last week at trial in U.S. District Court in Kalamazoo. Two others – Timothy Mark Calicutt...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Facebook post claiming to be from the Michigan Office of the Attorney General has been circulating online, but Michigan’s actual Attorney General has stepped in to warn that it’s a fake. Dana Nessel said Wednesday that the post, which was shared last week...
Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf has filed a lawsuit against Attorney General Dana Nessel, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Michigan State Police and others alleging that they've interfered in his investigation into allegations of voter fraud.
In a world where scams and fake Facebook posts populate our lives! Sound like a cool movie trailer soundtrack doesn't it. Well, this isn't a movie trailer. Sadly, it's very true. We are actually living in a world of con artists, thieves, scammers, and bogus Facebook posts. I don't know...
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 16-year-old from Kalamazoo suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in an incident Thursday evening. According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, officers were dispatched just before 9:00 p.m. to the 1000 block of Interfaith Blvd for a report of a subject shot. When they arrived, they located the victim who was suffering from the gunshot wound.
ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was arrested in Hillsdale County after police claim she crashed her vehicle while intoxicated Monday. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Jackson Post were dispatched to a crash in Adams Township, where they found the driver intoxicated. Police said the driver, a 37-year-old woman, was arrested for operating while intoxicated -- second offense.
