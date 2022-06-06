ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville, PA

Upcoming programs at Phoenixville Public Library

By For Medianews Group
Daily Local News
 4 days ago

Phoenixville Public Library will host the next virtual presentation in the partner-sponsored "Community Gardening around the Village" series, on Monday, June 13, at 7:00 PM. Klielle Glanzburg-Krainin, Gardening Director of the Chester County Food Bank, will present a free "Pest Management Workshop." With temperatures warming up, garden pests are starting to...

www.dailylocal.com

Daily Local News

West Chester Juneteenth Festival set June 18 at Melton Center

WEST CHESTER — The Second Annual West Chester Juneteenth Festival will take place Saturday, June 18, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Charles A. Melton Arts and Education Center. The event is a celebration of culture and community. Local Black small business owners will be offering delicious food, handmade artisan goods and other products for all to enjoy. The entire West Chester community and surrounding areas are invited to attend this free event.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Local News

Alliance for Health Equity announces Curt Martinez as the 2022 Eastburn Community Service Award recipient

COATESVILLE — The Alliance for Health Equity is pleased to announce the 2022 Eastburn Community Service Award to Curt Martinez. Curt is known for his leadership within the Coatesville community, where he serves as the Chief Police Officer in West Caln Township. He has also served as the Coatesville High School Resource Center officer, Coatesville police officer, and South Coatesville police officer.
COATESVILLE, PA
Daily Local News

Mast Roofing is giving away a roof to a deserving family

OLEY — The name may have changed, but the mission remains the same — to relieve a local family of the stress of worrying about the condition of their roof. Mast Roofing & Construction Inc. is currently accepting nominations for its tenth annual roof give-away program — Project Peace of Mind. It is a new name for a program Mast Roofing has implemented since 2013, previously known as No Roof Left Behind.
OLEY, PA
Daily Local News

Loyal patrons, keen vision keep the future bright for Hank’s Place

CHADDS FORD — During the last three years, small businesses struggled to survive and thrive in America. For Hank’s Place in Delaware County, and less than a mile from Chester County, that struggle became beyond compounded when Ida brought devastating floodwaters from the Brandywine Creek to the historic landmark at 1625 Creek Road on September 1, 2021.
CHADDS FORD, PA
Daily Local News

Philadelphia Flower Show returns to FDR Park starting Saturday [Events roundup]

The following events are planned for this weekend throughout the region:. • The Philadelphia Flower Show, with the theme “In Full Bloom,” opens Saturday and runs through June 19 in South Philadelphia’s FDR Park. This is the second time in its almost 200-year history that show will be held outdoors, giving visitors the opportunity to experience the beautiful vistas and rolling landscape of FDR Park, a registered historical district. The show will again span 15 acres with breathtaking exhibits, family-friendly activities and gorgeous greenspace. Visitors will experience spectacular floral and garden displays filled with bold color and dramatic beauty. Additionally, this year’s show will offer several new experiences tailored to families, food lovers, plant enthusiasts and those who want to experience late spring’s beauty in an outdoor setting. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily except the last day, when it closes at 6 p.m. For ticket options, visit phsonline.org/the-flower-show.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Local News

CCIU official earns Distinguished Service Award

DOWNINGTOWN — It’s been two years since the Pennsylvania Association of Intermediate Units (PAIU) last held its annual conference, which hosts over 300 well-respected intermediate unit professionals for a three-day event consisting of keynote speakers, breakout sessions and networking opportunities. Each year during the conference, PAIU awards the...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Chester County gets $538,740 in grants for local justice programs

COATESVILLE — State Rep. Dan Williams, D-74th Dist., announced the disbursement of $538,740 in state funding to support local justice programs in Chester County. “These programs provide the needed support to foster a positive learning environment for local youth and their families,” Williams said. “It’s important we highlight this funding, but it’s even more important to highlight the significant impact these organizations can have on families when funding like this is advocated for and awarded in our district.”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Man, 35, arrested for burglary of East Goshen bicycle shop

EAST GOSHEN — After an extensive investigation, a Philadelphia man was charged with burglary after police said he forcibly entered a bicycle shop in East Goshen last year. Justin Wilkin, 35, from Philadelphia was charged with burglary and other related offenses following an investigation into an overnight forced entry burglary at the West Chester Bicycle Center, in East Goshen Township, on Aug. 20, 2021. An investigation conducted by the Westtown-East Goshen Detectives, as well as other law enforcement agencies throughout southeastern Pennsylvania, lead to the arrest 10 months after the crime occurred. Wilkin remains in custody at the Cumberland County Prison for an unrelated case and will be extradited to Chester County at the conclusion of his incarceration in Cumberland County.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Chester County officials team up with senior centers to warn seniors about fraud

WEST CHESTER — Wednesday, June 15, is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day — a time to focus on protecting seniors from abuse, fraud, violence, negligence and other harm that is far too common. To help prevent senior fraud, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with the Senior Law Center of Chester County and local senior centers to present workshops entitled “Senior Fraud: Protect Yourself and Your Loved Ones.”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Houlahan to host telephone Town Hall on gun violence

U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan will host a Gun Violence Prevention telephone Town Hall on Thursday, June 16 in the wake of the number of mass shootings that have taken place recently. So far this year in the U.S., there have been 246 mass shootings in which four or more people have been shot, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Among developed economies, no others have nearly as many violent firearm deaths as the U.S.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

United Way of Southern Chester County starts search for new CEO

KENNETT SQUARE — “You get out what you put in” is a common adage, but it’s rarely applied to the hiring process. If the United Way of Southern Chester County (UWSCC) gets out what it’s put into finding a skilled and compassionate successor to its longtime CEO Carrie Freeman — and there is every indication that it will — the entire community will benefit for years to come.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

COVID cases rising in Chester County and in Pennsylvania

WEST CHESTER — COVID-19 cases in Chester County and in Pennsylvania have been slowly rising, new data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health indicates. “COVID-19 trends can vary across communities that is why it is important to use the CDC’s community level tracker website to see the risk of COVID-19 by county and find recommendations to prevent spreading the virus,” Department of Health Acting Secretary and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “We have access to the right tools to fight the spread of COVID-19 like wearing a mask and getting tested. Regardless of what community level, we know getting fully vaccinated and boosted offers the best protection against this virus.”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Malvern Prep receives $20 million gift, largest in school’s history

MALVERN — Malvern Prep is grateful and excited to announce that it has received the largest gift in school history from The Howley Foundation. The $20 million gift will provide for a variety of needs at Malvern Prep. Most especially, this generous gift will support 40 students with annual scholarships who would otherwise not be able to achieve a Malvern Prep education.
Daily Local News

Discovery Federal Credit Union president/CEO announces retirement

A change is coming to the leadership of Berks County-based Discovery Federal Credit Union. Edwin L. Williams on Friday announced plans to retire from his position as president and CEO of the credit union at the end of the year, after 26 years of service. Williams is the second CEO...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

After second threat, police beef up security at Stetson Middle School

WESTTOWN — For the second time in a week, a potential threat to Stetson Middle School was made. Police determined that both threats were not credible. The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department immediately investigated the Monday June 6 incident collaboratively with the West Chester Area School District to identify the source of the threat. Detectives interviewed the students involved as part of their investigation.
WEST CHESTER, PA

