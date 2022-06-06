ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Anne Hathaway Stuns in Valentino at Bulgari High Jewelry Gala in Paris

By Conchita Widjojo
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QeomP_0g2OnuFz00

Click here to read the full article.

Anne Hathaway is continuing her streak of fashion-forward outfits in France.

The award-winning actress turned heads in her bright hued look by Valentino from the brand’s spring 2022 collection at the Bulgari High Jewelry Gala in Paris on Monday. Hathaway wore a vibrant yellow three-quarter sleeve collared shirt dress that was unbuttoned at the waist to show off her matching shorts. She styled her hair in an updo to show off her statement necklace from Bulgari , for which she is an ambassador.

More from WWD

She was styled by Erin Walsh, who also works with Adriana Lima, Ashley Park and Dove Cameron.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by WWD (@wwd)

The event, which celebrates the latest collection by the creative director Lucia Silvestri called “Eden the Garden of Wonders,” also hosted big-name celebrities such as Lisa Manoban from popular K-pop group Blackpink, known professionally as Lisa, and Priyanka Chopra.

Hathaway and Lisa sent their fans into a social media frenzy on Twitter when the two sat together and posed for pictures at the gala, with the latter also stunning in a bright yellow two-piece ensemble by South Korean label Pinkong from the brand’s fall 2022 couture collection.

The actress came fresh off her winning streak of standout outfits at the Cannes Film Festival last month, wearing outfits from the likes of Armani Privé, Valentino , Gucci and more.

Hathaway also made her debut as Bulgari’s brand ambassador at the international film festival, which happened to be her first time at the coveted event. At the premiere of her upcoming movie “Armageddon Time,” she wore a custom white column sequined gown by Armani Privé, featuring a small cutout on her midriff and matching off-the-shoulder shawl with a long train, with Bulgari’s Mediterranean Reverie necklace and a matching sapphire ring from the brand’s high jewelry collection.

READ MORE HERE:

Erin Walsh on Anne Hathaway’s Winning Style at Cannes Film Festival

Bulgari Taps Anne Hathaway as New Ambassador

How Anne Hathaway’s Poolside Photoshoot Came Together

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

A Closer Look at Kate Middleton’s Outfit at the 2022 Trooping the Colour

In an unsurprising move, Kate Middleton recycled an outfit for this year’s Trooping the Colour. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a white blazer dress by Alexander McQueen, which she previously donned at the G7 Summit in June 2021, paired with a blue-and-white Philip Treacy fascinator and sapphire and diamond earrings that were previously owned by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Blackpink’s Lisa, Anne Hathaway Attend Bulgari Gala in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Bulgari unveiled its latest high jewelry collection on Monday night at a gala event in Paris that involved thousands of exotic plants and flowers, hundreds of emeralds, a clutch of glamorous ambassadors — and three NFTs, billed as a first in the space. Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra, Vincent Cassel and Adèle Exarchopoulos were among the VIPs who filed into the Italian Embassy for the unveiling of Eden the Garden of Wonders, the Roman jeweler’s largest high jewelry collection to date, inspired by nature.More from WWDInside the New Bulgari Hotel in ParisDonald Trump Visits Louis...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Sydney Sweeney Stars in Tory Burch’s Ad Campaign for Its Iconic Miller Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Sydney Sweeney is starring in Tory Burch’s new digital advertising campaign for the iconic Miller sandals. As reported, the 24-year-old actress was tapped as Burch’s ambassador for the brand’s handbags and shoes in April.  More from WWDBackstage at Tory Burch RTW Fall 2020Front Row at Tory Burch RTW Fall 2020Fall 2019 Fashion Trends From the Runway In the new campaign entitled “Show Me Your Millers,” Sweeney wears the brand’s iconic, cult-favorite Miller sandals. First designed in the early Aughts, the Miller sandals are shown on Sweeney as she hits the road in a baby-blue vintage convertible....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Dove Cameron
Person
Lisa Manoban
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Adriana Lima
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Amal Clooney Wore a Minidress With Cutouts For a Double Date in the South of France

Amal Clooney is proving once again that she understands the assignment. After wearing a red dress that matched the red carpet at an event with Prince Charles in London, Clooney swapped her elegant evening wear for an outfit fit for a Riviera getaway. The Daily Mail reports that Clooney and her husband, George, joined their pals Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber at La Colombe d'Or Hotel and Restaurant. Back in 2013, Gerber and George famously launched Casamigos tequila together and it's clear that the friend group has managed to separate business and pleasure. They're still besties and soaking up the sun together.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Nicole Kidman ‘begged’ to wear Miu Miu mini on Vanity Fair cover

Nicole Kidman’s not one to skirt the issue. During a recent chat with “Moulin Rouge” director Baz Luhrmann for Vogue Australia, the Oscar winner revealed what she really thought about modeling that controversial Miu Miu mini on the cover of Vanity Fair’s 2022 Hollywood Issue. “I showed up and they had another outfit for me and I was like, ‘No, no, I like this one! Am I allowed to wear that?’” Kidman, 54, recalled of the pleated bra top and low-slung skirt. “And [the stylist] Katie Grand, who’s just fantastic, was on Zoom, and Katie was like “You’re willing to wear that?!’...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Bulgari#Paris#Wwd Celebrities#South Korean#Queens#Lsmfranc
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Serves Edgy Glamour in a Passionate Dress & 7-Inch Heels at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez could give a masterclass on red carpet fashion. After all, the star’s red carpet style was literally the inspiration for Google Images because everyone wanted to see that Versace jungle dress from the 2000 Grammys. More than two decades after that iconic style moment, Lopez is ready to inspire more image searches with her latest red carpet look. To attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards today in Los Angeles, the 52-year-old star wore a black dress by Mônot featuring a leather top that was equal parts sexy and edgy. The dress featured...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release new photos of daughter Lilibet after Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released new photos of their 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet, following the Sussex family’s visit to the UK for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee festivities. Lilibet is the spitting image of the Duke of Sussex — including his signature red hair — in the picture taken at her 1st birthday party in the UK over the weekend. The toddler wore a pale blue dress and white hair bow for the celebration, which took place at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, UK, on Saturday. Photographer Misan Harriman also posted a photo of Markle and Lilibet with his wife Camilla Holmstroem...
extratv

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Are Married!

Britney Spears, 40, and Sam Asghari, 28, are officially married!. Earlier, “Extra” learned the nuptials would take place at her home in L.A. at 6 p.m., with Jeffrey Best serving as wedding planner. Spears walked down the aisle in a dress by Donatella Versace, jewelry by Stephanie Gottlieb, and makeup by Charlotte Tilbury.
Hello Magazine

Sharon Stone pulls out all the stops with jaw-dropping rebellious red dress at Cannes Film Festival

Sharon Stone rocked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival as she attended the Elvis premiere on Wednesday evening. In a gentle nod to "The King of Rock and Roll", the 64-year-old actress arrived wearing a figure-hugging, garnet-red dress embellished with statement jewels. She teamed her look with a matching red Dolce & Gabbana heart clutch, oversized aviator sunglasses, and strappy red heels.
POPSUGAR

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Step Out For "Interceptor" Premiere

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been married since 2010, and from the looks of it, they're still going strong. On May 25, the pair stepped out in Sydney, Australia, to celebrate the upcoming release of their film "Interceptor." Pataky, 45, wore an elegant long black gown, while Hemsworth, 38, donned a sharp black three-piece suit and a slightly unbuttoned white button-down. Shortly after the premiere, Hemsworth posted photos of the pair on Instagram, writing, "Amazing night at the premiere of my beautiful and talented wife's new film Interceptor!"
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ashanti Drops It Low for TikTok ‘Baby’ Dance in Hot Pants & Open-Toe Boots With Rapper Aitch

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ashanti tried her hand at a new TikTok dance. The singer-songwriter swayed her hips to the beat, learning the steps as she went, a slight pep in her step. She shared the video with fans on Friday, where she’s seen alongside British rapper Aitch. Ashanti looked ready to go on stage, while her rapper friend was dressed in plain clothes. Aitch taught the singer the short dance to the beat of the song....
THEATER & DANCE
WWD

WWD

27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy