ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Luis Rengifo starting for Los Angeles Monday

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo is in the lineup Monday in the...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Brendan Donovan on Cardinals' bench Thursday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays. What It Means:. The Cardinals appear to be giving Donovan a routine breather. Nolan Arenado, who was held out of Wednesday's lineup, is replacing...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Jermaine Palacios sitting for Minnesota on Wednesday

Minnesota Twins infielder Jermaine Palacios is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Palacios will move to the bench on Wednesday with Nick Gordon starting at shortstop. Gordon will bat ninth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. numberFire's models project Gordon for 8.1...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Jackie Bradley Jr. in center field for Red Sox on Wednesday night

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is batting ninth in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Bradley Jr. will patrol in center after Enrique Hernandez was placed on the injured list. numberFire's models project Bradley Jr. to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Darin Ruf hitting third for Giants on Wednesday night

San Francisco Giants utility-man Darin Ruf is starting in Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Ruf will take over at first after Wilmer Flores was rested against San Francisco's division rivals. In a matchup against right-hander Antonio Senzatela, our models project Ruf to score 10.8 FanDuel points.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Boston, MA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Washington's Maikel Franco batting sixth on Thursday

Washington Nationals infielder Maikel Franco is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins. Franco will start at third base on Thursday and bat sixth versus left-hander Trevor Rogers and the Marlins. Cesar Hernandez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Franco for 8.8 FanDuel points on...
MLB
numberfire.com

Cesar Hernandez sitting for Washington on Thursday

Washington Nationals infielder Cesar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins. Hernandez will move to the bench on Thursday with Maikel Franco starting at third base. Franco will bat sixth versus left-hander Trevor Rogers and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Franco for 8.48...
MLB
numberfire.com

Yankees starting Joey Gallo in right field on Thursday

New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Minnesota Twins. Gallo will take over in right field after Giancarlo Stanton was kept on the bench against right-hander Dylan Bundy. numberFire's models project Gallo to score 13.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Luis Arraez leading off for Twins on Thursday

Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the New York Yankees. Arraez will start at first base on Thursday and bat first versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. Nick Gordon returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Arraez for 8.5 FanDuel points...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Rengifo
Person
Michael Wacha
numberfire.com

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Friday 6/10/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Gary Sanchez catching for Twins on Thursday

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the New York Yankees. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Dylan Bundy on Thursday and bat sixth versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. Ryan Jeffers returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 8.8 FanDuel...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Luis Barrera in right field for Athletics on Friday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Luis Barrera is batting eighth in Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Barrera will operate in right field with Ramon Laureano aligned in center and Cristian Pache sitting out. In a matchup against right-hander Triston McKenzie, our models project Barrera to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

William Contreras starting in Atlanta's Friday lineup against Pirates

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is batting seventh in Friday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Contreras will start in the designated hitting spot after Marcell Ozuna was left on the bench against right-hander Roansy Contreras. numberFire's models project Contreras to score 11.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,700.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fanduel#The Boston Red Sox
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Brendan Donovan batting sixth on Friday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Brendan Donovan is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Donovan will start at second base on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Luis Castillo and the Reds. Edmundo Sosa returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Donovan for 8.0 FanDuel points...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Pavin Smith sitting for Arizona on Friday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Pavin Smith is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Smith will move to the bench on Friday with Jose Herrera catching for right-hander Zac Gallen. Herrera will bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Gibson and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Herrera for...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Kody Clemens sitting for Tigers against Toronto

Detroit Tigers outfielder Kody Clemens is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Robbie Grossman, who was activated from the injured list Friday, is replacing Clemens in left field and batting leadoff. numberFire’s models project Grossman for 10.5 FanDuel...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Astros starting Jeremy Pena at shortstop on Friday

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena is batting seventh in Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Pena will handle the shortstop position after Aledmys Diaz was rested at home. In a matchup against right-hander Pablo Lopez, our models project Pena to score 10.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman batting second for Cardinals on Friday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gorman will start in the designated hitter role on Friday and bat second versus right-hander Luis Castillo and the Reds. Albert Pujols returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gorman for 9.2...
numberfire.com

Brendan Rodgers sitting for Colorado on Friday

Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Rodgers will move to the bench on Friday with Jose Iglesias starting at shortstop. Iglesias will bat sixth versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. numberFire's models project Iglesias for 7.8...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Chas McCormick in center field for Astros on Friday

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is batting eighth in Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. McCormick will take over in center after Jose Siri was sent to the bench in Houston. numberFire's models project McCormick to score 9.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Orioles' Ramon Urias batting eighth on Friday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Urias will start at third base on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Jonathan Heasley and the Royals. Tyler Nevin returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Urias for 10.5 FanDuel points...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy