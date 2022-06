The FBI and police in Chesterfield County and Richmond are readvertising rewards to solve two murders and two robberies. Pareshkumar D. Patel, a native of India and operator of the Raceway Gas Station along the 5600 block of Jefferson David Highway in Chesterfield, Virginia, was abducted on the morning of Sept. 16, 2012. That morning, Patel had arrived to open the store when he was immediately approached by two persons dressed in hoodies, who forced Patel into their vehicle.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO