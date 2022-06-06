Free composting site for Grand Haven residents opens on Harbor Island

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 10, 2022) – One of Holland’s tourist attractions remains closed following a Thursday morning fire. Officials of Nelis’ Dutch Village say they are cleaning up and waiting for inspectors and insurance adjusters to look over the damage to a barn on the site off of James Street and US-31 before making a decision as to when to reopen. The blaze that began around 12 Midnight took about 45 minutes to bring under control, and while bystanders and first responders were able to shepherd several animals inside to safety, the attraction admitted later in the day that some of those animals did perish, although an exact number wasn’t immediately available. There were no human injuries sustained in the effort.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO