Grand Haven, MI

Free composting site for Grand Haven residents opens on Harbor Island

The Grand Rapids Press 3 days ago
 3 days ago
GRAND HAVEN, MI – A community composting site is now open for Grand Haven residents and businesses to drop off food scraps and pick up composted material. The composting site on Harbor Island accepts food scraps and some garden materials. The city will use the donated...

The Grand Rapids Press

Paid parking at Grand Haven beach moves step closer to reality

GRAND HAVEN, MI – Grand Haven has taken a big step toward implementing paid parking for visitors to its beach and possibly downtown. The city council voted 3-2 on Monday, June 6, to develop a formal plan for seasonal paid parking at the Lake Michigan beach and along the Grand River, and to issue a request for proposals to implement it.
UPDATE: Holland Tourist Attraction Remains Closed After Barn Fire

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 10, 2022) – One of Holland’s tourist attractions remains closed following a Thursday morning fire. Officials of Nelis’ Dutch Village say they are cleaning up and waiting for inspectors and insurance adjusters to look over the damage to a barn on the site off of James Street and US-31 before making a decision as to when to reopen. The blaze that began around 12 Midnight took about 45 minutes to bring under control, and while bystanders and first responders were able to shepherd several animals inside to safety, the attraction admitted later in the day that some of those animals did perish, although an exact number wasn’t immediately available. There were no human injuries sustained in the effort.
Fox17

Downtown Muskegon Heights 'vision plan' approved

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A new “vision plan” for Muskegon Heights’s downtown area has been approved. The city says the Downtown Development Authority signed off on “Reaching New Muskegon Heights,” which involves renovating the Strand Theater and transforming Rowan Park. “Although there have been...
MLive

Ottawa County constructing $32M building to house family court services in one place

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – In an effort to combine family court services into one, centrally-located building, Ottawa County is constructing a $32 million Family Justice Center at its Fillmore Street campus in West Olive. Construction on the two-story, 56,000-square-foot building will begin this month, with Ottawa County officials hoping...
Fox17

Lovers Lane reconstruction begins Monday

PORTAGE, Mich. — The city of Portage is reminding residents that reconstruction on Lovers Lane will begin Monday, June 13. We’re told the project will take place between East Kilgore Road and East Milham Avenue. City officials say 750 feet of Kalamazoo’s water main south of Kilgore Road...
The Ann Arbor News

‘A new day in Grand Rapids:’ Community groups welcome murder charge against police officer

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Eric Brown was surprised when he heard authorities had charged a Grand Rapids police officer with murder in the killing of Black motorist Patrick Lyoya. It’s not because Brown, the president and CEO of the Urban League of West Michigan, questioned the charges; he believes the correct charges – second-degree murder – were issued.
WOOD

Enjoy time out on the deck, right along the Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love exploring beautiful places and great food. That’s the spot you’ll find along the Grand River at the Radisson Grand Rapids Riverfront Hotel. They have new foods you may want to try so we’re excited to tell you about a popular restaurant that’s now in a new location. Curry Kitchen is now located inside the the Radisson Grand Rapids Riverfront Hotel. So in addition to having a comfy rooms and accomodations at the Radisson, you can dine at the Curry Kitchen by River Rock and enjoy the newly opened hotel bar! We stopped by to give you a look around.
