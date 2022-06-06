ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Confirms the Show Will End Next Season: 'Spoiler Alert — Everyone Dies'

By Kelly Wynne
People
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTed Lasso will soon be taking its last lap around the pitch. Writer and star Brett Goldstein, a.k.a. Roy Kent, confirmed to show's imminent end to the Sunday Times in the U.K. Telling the Times the show will conclude after its upcoming third season, the 41-year-old star and writer explained, "We...

