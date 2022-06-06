Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Confirms the Show Will End Next Season: 'Spoiler Alert — Everyone Dies'

Apple TV’s new trailer for its upcoming series Loot immediately gives you the sense of exactly the type of person Maya Rudolph’s character, Molly Novak, is. When her husband John (played by Severance’s Adam Scott) asks what he thinks of the “new boat”—which is actually a giant yacht—that he got her for her birthday, her reply that it “looks a little small” is only just barely a joke. Her life as a billionaire is perfect—that is, until she finds out that 20 years into their marriage, Josh has started cheating. To make matters worse, his paramour is young enough to have been just a year old when they graduated from college. Molly is devastated, and the employee who calls to invite her into the office of the foundation she didn’t even know she had couldn’t have had better timing. And she’s in for a rude awakening, not just because she appears to have never worked a day in her life. “You’re like the most famous cheated-on woman on the planet,” an employee tells her, insisting that she’s now a celebrity.

