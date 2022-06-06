ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cotati, CA

Cotati police sergeant hurt in DUI chase recovering

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pyuo9_0g2OjVWm00

A Cotati police sergeant injured last week after his car was rammed by a DUI suspect was continuing to recover Monday.

The sergeant, whose name hasn’t been released, is sore and hasn’t returned to work, Cotati Police Chief Michael Parish told The Press Democrat.

He added the sergeant “will be OK.”

The suspect in the incident, which took place on Friday, also is accused of biting a Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officer.

The status of the police officer wasn’t immediately available.

Rohnert Park resident Christine Dorfer remained in custody Monday afternoon at the Sonoma County jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.

She’s scheduled to appear in Sonoma County Superior Court as early as Tuesday, and it wasn’t clear if she had an attorney.

The convoluted series of events began just after 6 p.m. Friday during a child custody exchange at the Cotati Police Department when a father entered the lobby and told officials the child’s mother was drunk.

The toddler was with the father, Parish said.

Dorfer fled in a green Lexus after a sergeant followed her outside the building, according to the Police Department.

A second sergeant spotted the Lexus along West Sierra Avenue and began following the 40-year-old suspect.

According to Cotati police, Dorfer refused to pull over, stuck her hand out her window and raised her middle finger toward the sergeant.

She stopped on East Cotati Avenue near Marsh Way, put her car in reverse and rammed the sergeant’s vehicle, authorities said, adding that the collision caused major damage to the patrol car.

The sergeant and Dorfer continued east on Cotati Avenue before the chase was terminated because it was reaching “dangerous speeds” and the suspect nearly hit a motorcyclist, police said.

The suspect later collided with two cars in Rohnert Park, police said.

Sonoma State University police found the Lexus at a convenience store on East Cotati Avenue, which runs along the southern end of the Rohnert Park campus.

The store is about 2 miles from the Cotati Police Department.

Police said the suspect went into the store and drank a travel-sized bottle of hard liquor. She is accused of fighting officers, as well as biting the Rohnert Park officer, as they tried to take her into custody.

Dorfer was arrested on suspicion of committing a number of offenses including obstructing police, assault with a deadly weapon, battery against an officer, hit-and-run and DUI.

The Lexus was impounded, according to police, and a preliminary investigation showed her blood-alcohol level was 0.20% — more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rohnert Park, CA
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Cotati, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Crime & Safety
Rohnert Park, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Police Sergeant#Lexus Cars#Cotati Police#The Press#Parish#The Police Department
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
4K+
Followers
343
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy