Cotati police sergeant hurt in DUI chase recovering

A Cotati police sergeant injured last week after his car was rammed by a DUI suspect was continuing to recover Monday.

The sergeant, whose name hasn’t been released, is sore and hasn’t returned to work, Cotati Police Chief Michael Parish told The Press Democrat.

He added the sergeant “will be OK.”

The suspect in the incident, which took place on Friday, also is accused of biting a Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officer.

The status of the police officer wasn’t immediately available.

Rohnert Park resident Christine Dorfer remained in custody Monday afternoon at the Sonoma County jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.

She’s scheduled to appear in Sonoma County Superior Court as early as Tuesday, and it wasn’t clear if she had an attorney.

The convoluted series of events began just after 6 p.m. Friday during a child custody exchange at the Cotati Police Department when a father entered the lobby and told officials the child’s mother was drunk.

The toddler was with the father, Parish said.

Dorfer fled in a green Lexus after a sergeant followed her outside the building, according to the Police Department.

A second sergeant spotted the Lexus along West Sierra Avenue and began following the 40-year-old suspect.

According to Cotati police, Dorfer refused to pull over, stuck her hand out her window and raised her middle finger toward the sergeant.

She stopped on East Cotati Avenue near Marsh Way, put her car in reverse and rammed the sergeant’s vehicle, authorities said, adding that the collision caused major damage to the patrol car.

The sergeant and Dorfer continued east on Cotati Avenue before the chase was terminated because it was reaching “dangerous speeds” and the suspect nearly hit a motorcyclist, police said.

The suspect later collided with two cars in Rohnert Park, police said.

Sonoma State University police found the Lexus at a convenience store on East Cotati Avenue, which runs along the southern end of the Rohnert Park campus.

The store is about 2 miles from the Cotati Police Department.

Police said the suspect went into the store and drank a travel-sized bottle of hard liquor. She is accused of fighting officers, as well as biting the Rohnert Park officer, as they tried to take her into custody.

Dorfer was arrested on suspicion of committing a number of offenses including obstructing police, assault with a deadly weapon, battery against an officer, hit-and-run and DUI.

The Lexus was impounded, according to police, and a preliminary investigation showed her blood-alcohol level was 0.20% — more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

