COTTONWOOD, Calif. — A sentimental statue stolen from Cottonwood is back with the owner, according to the Tehama County Sheriff's Office (TCSO). The statue was stolen from a home on Bywood Drive in Cottonwood between Sunday night and Monday morning. It was in memory of the daughter's boyfriend, who had died while serving his country in Vietnam.

COTTONWOOD, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO