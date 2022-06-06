LCSD1 hosts Conference to improve Teacher Technology Use

The Wyoming State Forestry talks about the upcoming fire season-sotvosot-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Authorities say this year will be a busier fire season than last year. This is from the latest Forestry meeting on Monday, where the U.S. Forestry Services, BLM and the Wyoming State Forestry Division were in attendance. Stating the multi-department predictive services say, Northeastern Wyoming will be above average in fire potential in June and July and the rest of the state will follow from July to September.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO