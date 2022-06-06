ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Western Maryland gun community says gun legislation isn’t the answer

By Mikayla Newton
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ThWvY_0g2Oi43r00

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Recent mass shootings are provoking renewed calls for gun legislation, but members of the gun community in western Maryland say there are other options.

“I grew up on a farm or rural Maryland. I’ve been a paramedic and a law enforcement officer. Our entire family’s been involved in emergency services for decades, so it’s just a natural fit and it’s just became a lifestyle,” said Tim Gargana, board president of the North American Rod and Gun Club.

WV businesses victimized in fraud scheme, FBI warns

The gun community says regulating law-abiding citizens is not the answer.

“There are other answers other options such as enforcing the laws that are on the books already,” said Gargana.

In one of Hagerstown’s biggest gun shops, the owner of Hafer’s Gunsmithing says when there is a rise in gun violence, they see an increase in sales.

He says it’s because people are afraid and we should allow people to keep their second amendment right.

“People are afraid of having their second amendment rights taken away. You’re still taking away the rights that was made for individuals, law abiding citizens, you’re still not punishing the criminals The criminals will always find a way to illegally get what they’re not allowed to have to begin with,” said Tim Hafer, owner of Hafer’s Gunsmithing.

Customers say recent mass shootings like the one in Uvalde, Texas is a cause for concern.

“I don’t understand where someone who’s right out of high school can come up with the money to purchase that much ammunition, that many guns,” said one of the customers shopping at Hafer’s Gunsmithing.

She says criminals should be the ones at fault.

“It’s the criminals who are already breaking laws that are committing most of the crimes. responsible gun owners are not the ones out shooting people. and not once as my gun ever gotten up on its own and shot somebody.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 17

Robert Sweitzer
3d ago

only thing is prison time death penalty and enforcement of both guilty 45 days execute not 30 yrs use a gun in a crime 25 yrs mandatory plus time on crime.

Reply
6
Sheeple's Shepherd
3d ago

they should also realize living in western Maryland means their voices are ignored at the state and federal levels

Reply
8
A Thinker
3d ago

if gun legislation was the answer, the places with anti-gunner wishlist of regulations (DC, Chicago, etc.) would be safer than other cities without them. But they're not. So, by logic, it MUST be another factor (or set of factors). But that gets into uncomfortable conversations that the left doesn't want to have. So the focus remains on "black guns bad".

Reply
6
Related
WJLA

Lawmakers, activists react to Md. Columbia Machine mass shooting

SMITHSBURG, Md. (7News) — Lawmakers are reacting after at least three people were killed and a trooper was shot when a gunman opened fire Thursday at a manufacturing plant in Smithsburg, Maryland. Governor Larry Hogan was at a news conference discussing COVID-19 vaccinations when he said he was briefed...
SMITHSBURG, MD
WSLS

How Virginia’s congressmen voted on recent gun reform bills

ROANOKE, Va. – Gun control continues to be a discussion among lawmakers, especially in the wake of recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York. Congress is currently in session working on gun reform bills. Most recently, the House of Representatives passed the “Protecting Our Kids Act.”...
VIRGINIA STATE
WGME

After emotional testimony, Maryland school board bans pride flags

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — After hours of emotional testimony, a Maryland school board voted Wednesday to ban the display of political flags, including LGBTQ pride flags, on school property. Dozens of people, including current students, spoke at the Carroll County board meeting for and against the policy. The board...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Hagerstown, MD
Hagerstown, MD
Government
CBS Baltimore

3 Dead, 1 Critical & Trooper Hurt After Mass Shooting At Maryland Manufacturing Plant

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mass shooting Thursday at a Maryland manufacturing plant left three employees dead and another in critical condition before the suspect was injured in a shootout with state troopers and taken into custody, authorities said. Police were called to a shooting at the Columbia Machine plant in Smithsburg about 2:30 p.m., where they found an injured 42-year-old employee near the business and learned the suspect was gone, Washington County Sheriff Douglas Mullendore said. Based on a description provided by responding officers, troopers tracked down the suspect’s vehicle near the corner of Mapleville and Mt. Aetna roads in Hagerstown and...
SMITHSBURG, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Hogan: New law enforcement investments designed to build Maryland’s trust

(The Center Square) – Law enforcement officers in Maryland will be receiving new investments in the form of tools and equipment to enable them to better perform their jobs, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The governor announced Tuesday that $7.5 million in Accountability Resources Grant Funding would be made available through his Re-Fund The Police Initiative. Grant funding […]
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Guns#Western Maryland#Fbi#Hafer S Gunsmithing#Someo
630 WMAL

Governor Hogan Statement on Incident Near Residence of Justice Brett Kavanaugh

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement:. “Early this morning, I was briefed on an incident that occurred near the residence of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and his family. I want to thank the US Marshals Service and Montgomery County Police for acting quickly to apprehend the suspect and prevent him from causing any harm. Maryland State Police and the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center are providing assistance with the investigation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WVNS

Virginia Senator speaks on proposed gun control legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– Democrats in Virginia hope to bring the state’s gun control laws to the rest of the nation. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) told the media today he’s hoping Congress will consider his proposed plan for gun control. The proposed legislation is known as “The Virginia Plan” because it’s based on gun laws that […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WUSA9

Could Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill come to Virginia?

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has brought both scrutiny and support from people beyond Florida’s borders. The Florida bill signed into law in March forbids instruction on gender orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.
VIRGINIA STATE
wypr.org

Republican primary for Governor likely a two-way race

Maryland’s Republican gubernatorial primary is coming down to a race between a former member of Gov. Larry Hogan’s cabinet and a pro-Trump freshman delegate who introduced a resolution in the last General Assembly session to impeach Hogan over his handling of the COVID pandemic. Republican leaders say Kelly...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Maryland launches next study for new Bay Bridge span

Maryland is moving closer to a new span for the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that the state is launching a “critical” $28 million study that will look into the new crossing and also examine traffic solutions for the entire 22-mile corridor from the Severn River Bridge to the U.S. 50/301 split.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Suspect In Smithsburg Shooting Was Wanted For Homicide: State Police

Have been released by investigators in Maryland in the mass shooting in Smithsburg involving a man suspected of a homicide and a veteran state police trooper. Deputies responded to Columbia Machine Inc. on Bikle Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, where they found four victims, three of whom were pronounced dead at the scene, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The fourth remains critical.
SMITHSBURG, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy