ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Why Erie remembers D-Day

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sk2p5_0g2OhBBu00

It’s the 78th anniversary of D-Day. One former Erie school teacher shared her father’s story of serving in World War II.

Here is more about the significance of D-Day from Erie County Veterans Memorial Park.

At Glenwood Park Avenue you can see the World War II memorial. Thousands of Pennsylvania residents served in the war and remember D-Day.

The Erie community remembers and honors those who served in World War II.

On D-Day June 6, 1944, thousands of U.S. Troops stormed the beaches of Normandy, France.

One and a half million dollars secured for Presque Isle beach replenishment

A former Erie school teacher and author shared the experiences of her father who was a World War II veteran.

“When you think about D-Day, you think about the ordinary men and women who risked their lives for our country’s freedom,” said Yvonne Caputo, Author and Daughter of World War II Veteran.

Caputo said it is important for families and communities to honor local veterans and learn about the history of D-Day.

“What I would love to see is more attention to World War II being paid in schools,” said Caputo.

“The numbers are dwindling by the day, and there’s just so much out there to learn from these men and women. They went through some tough times, they went through war, but then they came home and raised a family, and they went to work,” said Joe Benacci, Director of Erie County Veterans Affairs. “So there’s a reason we call them the greatest generation, but that generation’s almost gone now.”

Wolf Administration seeks to pass bills to help older adults with disabilities

Bennaci has a message for community members who want to learn more about D-Day.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“If you see a World War II vet — they’re still out there — thank them for their service,” said Bennaci. “If they’re willing, talk to them. Sometimes they do like to share their stories.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Veterans group delivers miracle ramps

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Veterans Miracle Center of Erie has been helping local veterans since 2014. Behind the scenes, John Kowalczyk and Chuck Turner have worked tirelessly to keep the operation rolling. It’s a place where veterans can get their emergency needs met. Kowalczyk said he saw a similar program in Albany, New York, and that inspired […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Insurance donates $65K to PAL program

Erie Insurance has donated $65,000 to the city’s Police Athletic League (PAL) program. City leaders announced that donation for the city’s PAL program, which strengthens the relationship between Erie’s youth and city police. Several students from the Police Athletic League say the program has changed their lives for the better. Representatives from Erie Insurance say […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Tom Atkins serves as guest speaker at Erie GE Union

Retired General Electric Company employees held their monthly meeting on Wednesday, and JET 24s very own Tom Atkins had the opportunity to speak. The meeting is held each month to help inform former employees about pension, insurance and other changing factors that may influence their retirement. It also serves as a social gathering for these […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Blasco Library to hold teen pride event

The Erie County Blasco Library is giving teens the opportunity to celebrate pride this weekend. Teens are invited to celebrate pride behind the Erie County Blasco Library this Saturday, June 11. The library will supply materials for chalk art, and participants can help color a pride mural. Library staff say the event is free, and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Erie County, PA
Government
Erie County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Erie, PA
Government
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
County
Erie County, PA
Erie, PA
Society
YourErie

Nursing home employees in Erie speak out on National Day of Action

It’s National Day of Action to demand industry wide reform, and nursing home employees in Erie are speaking out. Nursing home employees gathered in Perry Square on Wednesday with a banner and signs to make the city aware of their demands. This is not just here in Pennsylvania. Thousands of nursing home employees across 12 […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Loving Giving Local: Mead Park Association

For more than 70 years, Mead Park in Corry has been the place for picnics, fishing, ball games, and outdoor recreation. On Wednesday, the park received a financial boost from JET 24’s Loving Giving Local. Mead Park is to Corry as Central Park is to New York City. Acres and acres of outdoor recreational opportunities […]
CORRY, PA
YourErie

County Executive announces newest member of administration

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis announced the newest member of his administration on Thursday. Jessica Horan-Kunco will be the new director of the Erie County Planning Department. She previously served on Erie City Council, and as the executive director of the Erie Area Council of Governments.      She says she will be able to use her […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Neighbors of blighted home comment on demolition

A blighted home in the City of Erie was torn down on Thursday. Chelsea Swift was live in the studio with more about what area residents say this means for their neighborhood. Chestnut Street residents say this will improve their neighborhood. They say police were often responding to drug overdose calls from that residence. A […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World War Ii Memorial#Veteran#D Day#War#U S Troops#Presque Isle Beach
YourErie

Blighted Chestnut St. home demolished

Work is underway to clear a blighted property in the City of Erie. A home in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street is being demolished. City of Erie Code Enforcement labeled the home on Chestnut Street as blighted earlier this year. The City of Erie Fire Department saw the property as a safety hazard. Now, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

National Day of Action: Erie healthcare workers to rally for change

Healthcare workers are rallying together across several states Wednesday to demand change in the industry. Here in Erie they will be gathering at Perry Square. Fontaine Glenn was live from Perry Square with more. June 8 is National Day of Action, and Pennsylvania nursing home workers will be rallying together demanding industry-wide reform here in […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Take advantage of free programs and local parks this summer

Students from several school districts are now out for the summer. City leaders are encouraging families to take advantage of public parks. It’s summer break for students across the region, and there are several free city summer rec programs that begin on June 13. It’s the last day of class for students at Erie’s Public […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
France
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town June 10-12

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Goodell Gardens- Along the Garden Path Tours Visit Goodell Gardens to see what is blooming! The Gardens are constantly changing throughout the season! This event offers […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Lightning strike at PI gives TREC a new exhibit

The Tom Ridge Environmental Center has a new exhibit showcasing the power and uniqueness of mother nature. During a storm in December, one of the beaches on Presque Isle State Park was struck by lightning which created fulgurite, a rare and glassy mineral formed when lightning discharges into sand. The fully intact fulgurite fragments were […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Will rising gas prices deter tourists from visiting Erie this summer?

Will the rising gas prices sway incoming travelers from visiting Erie? Matt Mathias caught up with some businesses in the hospitality industry to see if they are worried about tourism this summer. Traveling might be a tough commodity for some households over the next several months. Local businesses shared with us their vision of prices […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie County Courthouse cafe will soon serve its last meal

The cafe inside the Erie County Courthouse will apparently soon be serving its last meal. And tonight, some are not happy with the way the transition is being handled. The cafe has been operated by local Chef Lisa Heidelberg who has a lease with Erie County. According to Heidelberg, she found out from an anonymous […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

$46 million project to improve pavement on Thruway announced

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $46 million investment for pavement improvement projects on the New York Sate Thruway in Erie and Genesee counties. This project includes repaving more than 100 lane miles of the Thruway between exit 47, beyond exit 48A. This project is expected to benefit more than 14.6 million […]
YourErie

Rep. Merski helping seniors apply for free bus passes

State Representative Bob Merski is helping seniors 65 or older apply for bus passes in Wesleyville Friday. Seniors at the Wesleyville Borough Hall are applying for EMTA passes, which allows them to use the bus for free. Representative Merski will also visit the Harborcreek Municipal Building until 1 p.m. Rep. Merski says it’s important for […]
ERIE, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

100 Miles Of The 90 to Get Repaved In Western New York

One of Western New York's major thoroughfares is about to see a long-overdue facelift. The stretch of The Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway between Buffalo and Rochester, more commonly known in these parts as "The 90", sees its fair share of motorists each year. According to New York State, over 14.6 million of them travel the stretch of the 90 between Rochester and Buffalo each year.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Herrmann Leaves BRMC, Issues Sharp Criticisms

A Bradford Cardiologist has left Bradford Regional Medical Center and is making accusations about interference and a lack of support. In his resignation letter, Dr. Steven Herrmann said that he resigned because he believed that neither BRMC and Great Lakes Cardiovascular “supported the practice in the manner which I believed necessary for best cardiac care for the people in Bradford.”
BRADFORD, PA
YourErie

YourErie

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy