There will be chances of showers and thunderstorms throughout the weekend in Northeast Ohio. The shower chances won't arrive until after 8 p.m. today, with some sunshine during the day and highs in the mid-70s. Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s and chances of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Temps will reach the upper 70s Sunday, with solid chances of showers and storms throughout the day.

