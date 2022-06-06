ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Nick Jonas Limps Into The Emergency Room After Suffering Painful Softball Injury: Photos

By Sara Whitman
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00PcjQ_0g2Oh1Rt00

Nick Jonas, 29, was probably not feeling very “Cool” on Sunday, June 5, after a groin injury landed him in the emergency room. In photos obtained by Page Six (seen here), the new father could be seen hunched over in pain after taking a softball straight to the groin during a game in Encino, Los Angeles. He then limped off the field and was helped by his older brothers Joe Jonas, who was also playing in the game, and Kevin Jonas, who was a spectator. The famous trio was followed to the emergency room, where they went to the wrong entrance at first, per Page Six.

Nick’s wife of three years, Priyanka Chopra, 39, was not at the softball game because she was traveling to Paris for “something exciting,” according to her Instagram Story. She was photographed (seen below) on June 6 exiting the luxurious Ritz Hotel in a fully-sequined orange gown with a plunging neckline. She paired the glamorous dress with chunky black heels and a short silver snake necklace that wrapped around her neck from tail to head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ge6mP_0g2Oh1Rt00
Priyanka Chopra dazzles in an orange dress in Paris (Photo: Mega)

Neither Priyanka nor Nick made any mention of the softball accident on their social media accounts. However, on June 5, Priyanka did share a clip of her hubby on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to her Instagram Story that was posted by the show’s official Instagram account that same day. In the clip, Nick told host Jimmy Fallon that he and Priyanka dance to “a lot of Bollywood music” because he believes it is “the easiest to dance to.” He even showed off his favorite move.

It is not clear if Nick and Priyanka’s 6-month-old daughter, Malti, was in California at the time of Nick’s injury or if she traveled to Paris with her mother. Nick and Priyanka welcomed Malti into the world via surrogate in January, but she was kept in the NICU for more than 100 days. She came home just in time for Mother’s Day, for which both parents expressed their gratitude at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BASbB_0g2Oh1Rt00
Nick Jonas poses at the 11th Annual Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation in Los Angeles in May 2022 (Photo: Shutterstock)

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” Nick began in an emotional post on Instagram. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.” Alongside his message, the “Jealous” singer shared a photo of him, Priyanka, and their little girl. Priyanka shared the same photo and nearly the same message.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Encino, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra turns heads in figure-hugging gown with a twist

Priyanka Chopra has been earning her stripes as one of the new brand ambassadors for Bvlgari and stepped out in Paris on Tuesday in another exquisite piece. The 39-year-old looked sensational rocking a daringly low-cut black gown that hugged her curves and showed off her chest, which was decorated with a dazzling diamond necklace featuring emerald gems, for an event with the jewelry brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's New Girlfriend, Kathryne, Is Jacked

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez has been out and about during the NBA Playoffs, accompanied by his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett. Rodriguez and Padgett have been together for several months, first spotted at a Green Bay Packers' playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. The 25-year-old blonde is a fitness model and bodybuilder, as well as a former college soccer player.
MLB
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt On 'Ellen'

Jennifer Aniston’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was iconic for so many reasons. The 53-year-old former Friends star – who looked stunning in a cut-out black jumpsuit, by the way – appeared on the 64-year-old comedian’s last ever show on Thursday, May 26th, after being a guest on the first ever episode of the show 19 years ago, and gave one of her most candid interviews ever!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Kevin Jonas
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Joe Jonas
Page Six

Is this Lilibet’s birthday cake? Harry, Meghan’s wedding baker shares photos

Fans think they’ve tracked down the cake from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s first birthday Saturday. Claire Ptak, who baked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding cake in May 2018, posted an Instagram photo Sunday of a pink-frosted dessert, captioned with a white heart emoji. The cake was covered in peonies, which are notably Markle’s favorite flower. While Ptak’s Instagram followers took to the comments section to ask whether the treat was for Lili, the baker, 43, has yet to respond. Ptak set tongues wagging again Monday when she showed another cake with a similar design. “Frilly,” she captioned the snap. “👀 Fri-lili?!”...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

The Reason Behind Michael And Lori’s Reported Breakup Is So Tough

I wish I could say it ain’t so, but it looks like Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s romance is really over after more than a year of dating. Though the duo has stayed silent on reports of a breakup, Lori scrubbed her Instagram of any sign of Michael. (I’m personally hoping that the photos are just archived and not lost forever, but I digress.) Following the split rumors, sources shared the reason behind Michael and Lori’s reported breakup, and it’s a toughie. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Michael and Lori for comment on the reported breakup, but did not hear back in time for publication.)
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Page Six

Caitlyn Jenner hangs with Kendall after Kourtney Kardashian wedding snub

Blood is thicker than water. Caitlyn Jenner was spotted spending some quality time with her biological daughter, Kendall Jenner, after her former stepdaughter, Kourtney Kardashian, did not invite her to her lavish Italian wedding. The “I Am Cait” alum, 72, and supermodel, 26, were photographed after they grabbed a bite to eat on Saturday at Lucky’s restaurant in Malibu, Calif. They both were seen dressed casually in jeans for the dinner date. A source recently told Page Six that Caitlyn was “shocked” Kardashian, 43, had not invited the former Olympian to her overseas nuptials to Travis Barker on May 22. However, another insider clarified to...
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Emergency Room#Ritz Hotel
Page Six

Kris Jenner’s dress for Kourtney’s wedding draws ‘Schitt’s Creek’ comparisons

These iconic TV matriarchs have more in common than you think. Kris Jenner walked eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian down the aisle at her Italian wedding to Travis Barker on Sunday wearing a blush Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown covered in sequins and feathers. The look made an impact — so much so that social media users couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the over-the-top dress “Schitt’s Creek” character Moira Rose wore to the premiere of her fictional movie, “The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening,” on the hit show. One TikTok user posted a video comparing the two fashionable moms with the...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

‘Always’ Star Brad Johnson Dead at 62

Actor Brad Johnson died earlier this year at the age of 62. Johnson’s rep Linda McAlister told The Hollywood Reporter that he died from complications of COVID-19 in February in Fort Worth, Texas. In a statement, his family said, “Although he was taken too early, he lived life to...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Marc Anthony Engaged to 23-Year-Old Miss Universe Contestant Nadia Ferreira

Marc Anthony popped the question ... and a former Miss Universe contestant said yes!!!. The 53-year-old singer and his 23-year-old fiancé, Nadia Ferreira, announced their engagement Thursday night at a party in Miami. Nadia, the former Miss Universe Paraguay, showed off her shiny diamond engagement ring on her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
18K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy