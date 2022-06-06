Hot temps but showers expected to return

Type 'Lubbock' into Google and the search engine is already making it seem like Lubbock is boring. Let's hit up some of the FAQs of Lubbock here. Is it safe to travel to? Yes, if you know what you're doing. What is Lubbock known for? Texas Tech and Buddy Holly. Is Lubbock a good place to live? I think so, and the rate the city is growing seems to say people are enjoying their time here.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO