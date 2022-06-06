ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Hot temps but showers expected to return

By John Robison
fox34.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While temperatures will remains in the 90s there will be a returning chance of some showers and storms on Tuesday and again Wednesday. Storms are expected to develop in New Mexico and...

www.fox34.com

fox34.com

Dangerous heat expected through the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of the South Plains for Saturday and could be extended through Sunday. A combination of above normal temperatures and high humidity will create conditions favorable for heat related illnesses. Here are some heat-related safety suggestions:. Drink plenty of...
SOUTH PLAINS, TX
fox34.com

Heat, heat, and more heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Much of the South Plains will see triple digit heat today and through the weekend, with little to no rain in sight. A mild start to the day today with temps in the 60s to 70s. Plenty of sunshine to start and we can expect that all day. Temperatures will quickly warm up into the upper 90s to lower 100s across the South Plains. Winds will be a bit breezy from the southwest between 10-15 mph.
SOUTH PLAINS, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

What to expect for firework celebrations this Independence Day

LUBBOCK, Texas – With Independence Day nearly three weeks away, city officials and first responders want to remind people what’s allowed and what isn’t when it comes to setting off fireworks.  Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish explained the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which is what lawmakers use to decide whether a ban on fireworks should […]
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

Near record-heat this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One more slim chance of a storm, and rain, but we are headed into a dry and very hot period. Over the next few afternoons Lubbock area temperatures will soar to near and even a bit above 100 degrees. This is, after all, our hot season.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Heat, humidity, and a few storms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Storms in the Panhandle overnight moved into the northeastern KCBD viewing area this morning. These storms produced damaging wind gusts, in a few locations up to around 80 mph. The outflow from the storms pushed southwest, bringing wind gusts up to 65 mph and blowing dust...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Slim rain chances tonight and Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Few could see a thunderstorm late tonight and again tomorrow, with the threat for large hail and damaging winds, but most of the South Plains will remain dry and warm. A bit cooler this afternoon with highs in the 80s to 90s, much warmer for our...
SOUTH PLAINS, TX
NewsWest 9

VIEWER PHOTOS: Dust storm rolls into the Permian Basin

MIDLAND, Texas — A dust storm began rolling into the Permian Basin Wednesday morning. Several viewers sent in photos and videos of the storm hitting Stanton and Big Spring before making it's way into Midland. Viewers say the storm was accompanied with plenty of wind. To see the storm...
MIDLAND, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Armstrong, Baylor, Briscoe, Carson, Childress, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Armstrong; Baylor; Briscoe; Carson; Childress; Clay; Collingsworth; Cottle; Donley; Foard; Gray; Hall; Hardeman; Hemphill; Hutchinson; King; Knox; Lipscomb; Motley; Ochiltree; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Swisher; Wheeler; Wichita; Wilbarger SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 338 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER ARMSTRONG BAYLOR BRISCOE CARSON CHILDRESS CLAY COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE DONLEY FOARD GRAY HALL HARDEMAN HEMPHILL HUTCHINSON KING KNOX LIPSCOMB MOTLEY OCHILTREE POTTER RANDALL ROBERTS SWISHER WHEELER WICHITA WILBARGER
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

County administrators remind public to register their storm shelters

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you have a storm shelter, county administrators from Hockley and Lubbock counties say now is the time to register it. After severe weather, you could find yourself trapped inside a storm shelter. For this reason, Lubbock County Emergency Management Coordinator Clinton Thetford says it makes it hard to locate someone quickly if it isn’t registered.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Severe weather downs power lines, impacts traffic on the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to announcements from the Texas Department of Transportation, a number of diversions and roadblocks impacted traffic across multiple counties on the High Plains Wednesday morning. Announcements from the Texas Department of Transportation regarding traffic impacts included: Armstrong County experienced a pickup pulling a trailer that turned over, blocking both lanes […]
TEXAS STATE
fox34.com

Critterfest returns June 23-26 at Science Spectrum

Lubbock’s Largest Annual Animal Event is Back…. (10:00am to 6:00pm daily) Lubbock’s most popular annual animal event is back again this June. No where else in town can you see elephants, bears, alligators, crocodiles, camels, sheep, goats, pigs, rabbits, lemurs, a kangaroo, a macaw, big snakes and tortoises, as well as tons of other cool animals as the Science Spectrum literally turns into a Zoo for four days. Awesome and amazing animal acts, as well as the extremely popular petting zoo, pony and camel rides, live agility dog and police K-9 demonstrations continue to make this event a hit for the whole family!
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

New Home falls in 2A State Semifinals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The New Home Leopards battled back from a 3-0 deficit, but they came up short dropping a 4-3 2A State Semifinal game to Valley Mills in Round Rock, Wednesday afternoon. Valley Mills scored three in the third, including two runs on a play that had two...
NEW HOME, TX
FMX 94.5

Every Show Coming to the Buddy Holly Hall (And 10 More That Should)

Type 'Lubbock' into Google and the search engine is already making it seem like Lubbock is boring. Let's hit up some of the FAQs of Lubbock here. Is it safe to travel to? Yes, if you know what you're doing. What is Lubbock known for? Texas Tech and Buddy Holly. Is Lubbock a good place to live? I think so, and the rate the city is growing seems to say people are enjoying their time here.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Matt Dawson recognized as Unsung Hero by Lubbock first responders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Prosperity Bank and the Rotary Club of Metropolitan Lubbock hosted their 19th annual unsung heroes event on Thursday. Five first responders received the award, all nominated by the peers they served with. “The unsung heroes are the tip of the sword. The tip of an arrow,”...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s to host fundraiser to aid Uvalde victims

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock restaurant Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is hosting a fundraiser for the victims of the Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde. Two adults and 19 children were killed during the attack. Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is one of many Texas organizations to step up to help the Uvalde community.
LUBBOCK, TX

