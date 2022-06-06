ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

True Bennett: Full gas on the pedals

By Ryan Sederquist
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The GoPro Mountain Games better get used to True Bennett. The 16-year-old Vail cyclist has been attending the backyard event ever since his memory first booted up, and he plans on racing bikes until the day his mind finally goes, too. “Biking’s the only career option I’ve really looked...

www.vaildaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Downed Israeli flag is returned to its home in Beaver Creek lineup

On Village Road leading up to Beaver Creek, residents and visitors are welcomed to the resort with flags representing all the countries that competed in the 2015 Alpine World Ski Championship races. And last week, Avon resident Dan Brajtbord, who can see the flags from his home, noticed that one was missing — the one representing Israel.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Vail Daily

Slackliners set on inspiring the next generation

Time to test your balance skills with the help of the pro athletes at the slackline demonstration area at the GoPro Mountain Games. This year, there won’t be slackline competitions, but this fan favorite sport will still bring the stoke with plenty of demonstration sessions over the Gore Creek at the I-Bridge. There will also be a large interactive area at Gear Town where people can try walking on a one-inch-wide piece of webbing and see how long they can stay there.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bennett, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Vail, CO
Sports
City
Vail, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: Lisa Klaschik

Born Leisellotte Gisella Pobitschka peacefully passed from our lives on May 23rd, 2022 in Denver. She was born to Johann Pobitschka & Maria Oppelt in Kojetitz, Germany in 1929. After fleeing Nazi occupied territory along with her husband Lothar Klaschik, they moved to West Berlin where they had Suzanna & Thomas. They landed in Chicago to begin their life in the states. They ended up in Indianapolis, IN and had Christopher their 3rd child. After many years in Indiana they decided to move to beautiful Vail in the early ’70’s and start the now famous Hansel & Gretel Restaurant in Lionshead. Lisa was home in Vail. She loved the outdoors and her passion for skiing. Lisa was an accomplished Seamstress which lead her to being the Go-To Person if you needed a new dress or fix a pair of pants. She was the Stich-Bitch! Our family and friends will miss this Strong, Vibrant, Beautiful woman. She has touched all of us and will continue to do so.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

SSCV has nine current and former athletes nominated to the 2022-23 U.S. freeski and snowboard teams

Nine current and former Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) athletes received nominations to the 2022-2023 U.S. Ski and Snowboard freeski and snowboard teams. U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the snowsports governing body with teams in Alpine, freeski, freestyle, cross country, ski jumping, Nordic combined and snowboarding. Athletes selected are among the top performers in the nation at their sport, dedicating an immense amount of time and energy to their success on snow.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Meet Your Chef: John Zavoral at Vail Golf Club

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
VAIL, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Grotts
Vail Daily

Letter: Some advice for locals desperate for housing

I’ve read with interest in the Vail Daily about those who are desperately seeking home ownership in the valley. If you want to score a place in this hyper-competitive market, it will pay off to think a little differently. Please let me share my home buying experience. A little...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Shift e-bike share program launches in EagleVail, Avon and Vail

On Tuesday afternoon, council members and local representatives from Avon, EagleVail and Vail ripped through a ribbon on West Meadow Drive in Vail — all riding on Shift e-bikes from the municipalities’ newly launched regional share program. Shift Bike is now available in the three partner communities, with...
VAIL, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cross Country Skiing#Mountain Biking#Open Field#Pedals
9NEWS

Colorado's 104-degree hot springs pool is back

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A popular Colorado hot springs pool that has been delighting visitors since the 1960s is back open after some TLC. Glenwood Hot Springs Resort has reopened its hot Therapy Pool following a four-month closure for renovations and repairs. The pool had not had any significant work since the 60s, the resort said.
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

This Colorado Mom & Pop BBQ Restaurant Will Blow Your Mind

If you're like me you're always looking for great new food places to try out around town. I get so sick of the same old same so when I find a new place, especially one that's locally owned and operated, with great food, I've gotta tell you about it. I was watching my friend Kathie on Channel 3 last week and she introduced me to Stu, the proud creator and local owner/operator of Stuboy's BBQ, and they had my mouth watering just watching the show so I knew I had to share this hidden Colorado BBQ gem with you.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Sports
Summit Daily News

Snow-water equivalent reaches above 90% in the Blue River basin

Snow water equivalent for the Blue River basin has remained consistent with the 30-year median, still ahead of last year. As of June 8, the Blue River basin has just over an inch — 1.3 inches in fact — of snow-water equivalent, which is the depth of water that would cover the ground if the snow were melted. This is almost on par to the 30-year median for this time of year. The median equivalent for June 8 is 1.4 inches.
BLUE RIVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado to incentivize residents to replace grass lawns with water-saving landscaping

Colorado is planning a program to incentivize residents to replace their grass lawns with landscaping that needs less water to maintain. Signed into law on Wednesday, House Bill 1151 requires the Colorado Water Conservation Board to develop a statewide financial incentive program to inspire voluntary turf replacement for homeowners, local governments and nonprofits.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Avon launches first electric buses

The town of Avon will welcome its first electric buses into service this weekend. This milestone marks a significant step in transitioning Avon’s diesel transit fleet to zero-emission vehicles. The $2 million purchase was made possible with a Federal Transit Authority Low-No Emission Vehicle Grant. The $1.6 million grant...
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy