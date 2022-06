Meet a couple of new faces at the rescue. Archie, Athena, and Aubrey are about 7-8 weeks old and cute as can be. They were taken in by an elderly couple in Auburndale who asked us to lend a hand. The mother has had about four litters so we are working on trapping her to have her spayed and the Tomcat. The kittens are a little bit nervous about being contained in a cage, especially Aubrey, who gives us a couple of hisses now and then. They’re slowly warming up to being touched and handled. They went to the vet on Friday to receive their first FVRCP vaccine and exam. On Monday, they will be going into a foster home and in about a month they’ll be altered and vaccinated for adoption. We’ll keep everyone dated.

AUBURNDALE, FL ・ 26 DAYS AGO