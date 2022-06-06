ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WV businesses victimized in fraud scheme, FBI warns

By Alexandra Weaver
 4 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia businesses were among those victimized in a fraud scheme involving stolen credit card numbers and drivers who, in many cases, didn’t realize they were transporting illegally-purchased items.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Charlotte Division said just this year, more than 100 businesses were victimized, including tire stores, furniture stores, lumber companies, trailer businesses and appliance stores out of West Virginia as well as Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida.

Study: West Virginia has worst economy in the country

In the scheme, large orders are placed over the phone using stolen credit card numbers. The FBI said oftentimes, drivers who were hired through online job sites and who were paid using third-party cash applications, took the merchandise to other states for resale, unaware of the scheme.

Days later, the FBI said, the businesses learn that the sales were fraudulent.

The FBI said its investigators believe there may be additional victims. Since the investigation is ongoing, the names of specific businesses or locations that were ensnared in the scheme are not being released by the FBI at this point in time.

Businesses that may have fallen victim to this scheme can call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or file a complaint online at tips.fbi.gov .

