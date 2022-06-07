ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Drivers, Gas Station Owners React to Historic Prices in Connecticut

By Caitlin Burchill
Cover picture for the articleGas prices in Connecticut reached a new record high Monday. The current average price of gallon of regular gas in our state is $4.89. That’s up two cents from Sunday, almost 70 cents from a month ago, and about $1.80 more than this time last year even with the 25 cent...

Eyewitness News

Experts believe CT will see $6 per gallon gas this summer

(WFSB) - Painful prices at the pump continue to show no signs of slowing down. As of Wednesday morning, the Connecticut average was $4.94 despite a 25-cent per gallon gas tax cut. The state average price per gallon has gone up at least 65 cents in the last month alone....
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Power Out in Downtown Waterbury: Mayor

Power is out in downtown Waterbury, according to Mayor Neil O'Leary. He posted on Facebook that there is an underground transformer fire between Exchange Place and Phoenix Avenue. Eversource is reporting 182 power outages in Waterbury as of 3:15 p.m.
WATERBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

Stop & Shop To Hold One-Day Career Fair At All Connecticut Stores

Stop & Shop’s Connecticut stores will host a one-day, all-store career fair on Saturday, June 11th from 10:00a.m. – 2:00p.m. Applicants interested in beginning a rewarding career with a thriving company can visit any of the supermarket’s Connecticut stores for an on-the-spot interview. Interviews will be held...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Moose wanders through several towns

WINDSOR LOCKS — A moose is loose in northern Connecticut and its presence and size have mesmerized residents of the area. TELL THE STATE: Moose sightings should be reported on the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s website at portal.ct.gov/DEEP/Wildlife/Wildlife-in-Connecticut. WHERE: Along with Suffield, sightings of the large...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- June 9, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that things are falling into place for a typical strong spring/early summer run. The Connecticut River is starting to produce bigger fish for anglers that can find bunker or pitch live eels; and most of these larger bass are loaded with sea lice. As of late, the early morning has been the ticket, as the recent sunny conditions has shut things down at times. Besides bait, The Doc, Spoons and GT Eels are producing well. The bluefish have started to enter their summer pattern, moving to deeper water around The Race and smoking diamond jigs. The sea bass action has been strong in 70-90 feet of water on Daiwa SK Jigs, or similar slow pitch offerings. Fluke fishing has slowly improved when you can find some clean, moving water, and some large scup have started to filter in.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Storm With Gusty Winds Knocks Out Power In Connecticut

A quick-moving storm system with gusty winds has knocked out power in Connecticut. At around 9;15 a.m. Thursday, June 9, Eversource reported 655 customers without power statewide. The most outages were reported in Wethersfield (149), Ridgefield (95), Greenwich (62), West Hartford (60), Plainville (56), Windsor (44), and Southbury (40). United...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Bristol and Newington Neighborhoods Receive White Supremacist Fliers

A white supremacist group is actively trying to recruit people in many communities around the state. This week, people in Bristol and Newington, found paper solicitations from the New England Nationalist Social Club scattered in streets and personal property in various neighborhoods. In Bristol Monday, homeowners on Ohio Street were...
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

DEEP: Temporary alcohol ban imposed at 7 state parks

CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) – A temporary alcohol ban has been imposed at seven state parks, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). Officials said the bans are in effect immediately and will run through September 5. DEEP said the bans are in place to help keep the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Popeyes to bring back prices from 1972 to celebrate anniversary

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken has a new deal that will deep fry inflation. As part of its 50th-anniversary celebration, the chicken chain announced on YouTube that it will be making the price of its 2-piece signature bone-in chicken $0.59 for a limited time. The special starts on June 12 and ends...
NORWALK, CT
ctexaminer.com

State Grants Announced for 1,000 Acres of Open Space in 13 Connecticut Towns and Cities

A $7.3 million round of state grants will allow groups in 13 different towns and cities to buy and preserve more than 1,000 acres of open space. Since the state’s open space program began in 1998, more than $150 million in state money had helped towns, cities,nonprofit conservation groups and water companies to buy more than 41,200 acres of land, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes said in a news release.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox5ny.com

Man arrested shortly after robbing gas station

A man with distinctive tattoos was arrested shortly after robbing a Connecticut gas station. The Connecticut State Police say it happened Monday in the town of Sharon. A panic alarm was sounded at the Citgo Gas Station on Route 7 just before 1 p.m. A male wearing all black had...
NBC Connecticut

West Haven Moves Fireworks to Labor Day Weekend

West Haven announced Thursday it is moving its annual fireworks display from July 2 to Labor Day weekend. Mayor Nancy Rossi said moving the date will allow for "more of a local flavor." The fireworks will now launch from Bradley Point at 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, according to...
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Diesel tax increase, inflation drive race for Connecticut gov

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Election Day is five months away, and News 8 is your local election headquarters. Rising fuel prices and inflation are dominating the race for Connecticut governor. Truckers are paying more than $6 a gallon along I-91 in Wethersfield. Come July 1, the price will go up an estimated 10 cents. Bob […]
MERIDEN, CT
WWLP

Homeowners look into fixed rate heating oil prices

The rising cost of fuel isn't just an issue for drivers. Homeowners also feeling the pressure as heating oil increases in price. This might be the time of year you'd be looking into a fixed rate contract for your heating oil. However, that might be hard to find.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FOX 61

$200K Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — One person is $200,000 richer this morning following Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. CT Lottery reports one person matched four matching numbers and the Powerball in last night's drawing. They also had the Power Play. The winning numbers drawn were 22-39-43-62-64 with the Powerball being 7. The...
CONNECTICUT STATE

