He Spent 24 Years in Prison for Murders He Didn’t Commit. Now He Wants Justice.

By Brooke Leigh Howard
Daily Beast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Black man who spent 24 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of double homicide is now suing the city of New York and a team of police officers for allegedly threatening him into making the false confession that landed him behind bars. George Bell’s conviction—and life sentence...

Comments / 28

Robert Brunson
4d ago

deserves mega money and those who wrongful convicted him need to be sent to prison for same amount of time he was forced to serve for a crime that he didn't commit. sick of this system of things and can't wait till Jehovha comes back and putz and end to all the atrocities on earth.

Reply(2)
18
Douglas Shadix
3d ago

This is truly a sad story, it's a good thing that they decided not to give him the death penalty. This is why I will never back the death penalty. There are cases that are cut and dry with no question about who did it, then save the Taxpayers money and shoot them on the spot, but not after they have been out of your sites because you might pick the wrong person. I empathize with this man.

Reply
14
Dani Rivera
4d ago

Anyone who is wrongly convinced deserves compensation!!! Hope he gets every dime!!!

Reply
16
