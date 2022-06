On June 5, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a black Ford Escape driving on the Reserve Street off ramp and approaching the intersection of West Broadway at a high rate of speed. There was a sedan already stopped at the red light and the Ford Escape stopped unusually fast and abruptly. Due to the rain and wet road conditions, the deputy gave the driver of the Ford Escape the benefit of the doubt on the unusual stop.

3 DAYS AGO