ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Human remains found off road in Lane County, deputies say

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – An investigation is underway after human remains were found off a Lane County road...

www.kptv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGW

Two people found dead of gunshot wounds at home in rural Yamhill County

SHERIDAN, Ore — Investigators say two people were discovered dead at a remote property in rural Yamhill County last week, both of them having suffered gunshot wounds. Around 7:30 p.m. on May 30, deputies from the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at a home in the 11000 block of Southwest Dupee Valley Road — a large, remote property roughly between McMinnville and the town of Sheridan.
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Man found guilty in deadly 2019 Sherwood crash

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County jury has found a man guilty of manslaughter after his vehicle collided with another in 2019, killing its driver near Sherwood. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said on Nov. 11, 2019 around 7:30 p.m., Jakob Paul Azevedo, was crossing the bridge over the Tualatin River as his Ford F-350 veered into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a small BMW convertible.
SHERWOOD, OR
kezi.com

Lane County Search and Rescue finds deceased individual after surfer goes missing

FLORENCE, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports that a deceased individual has been found near the last known location of a missing surfer. The LCSO reports that at about 10:30 p.m. on June 8 they received a call about a missing surfer in the area of Heceta Beach, north of Florence. Deputies report that Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue as well as United States Coast guard personnel started searching the area.
LANE COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Human Remains#Lcso
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation Heceta Head, June 10

LCSO release – At approximately 10:30pm Wednesday night the Sheriff’s Office received a call about an overdue surfer in the area of Heceta Beach north of Florence. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue along with United States Coast Guard personnel responded and began searching the area. Close to noon Thursday, Coast Guard personnel located a deceased subject in the water not far from where the overdue surfer was believed to have been surfing. The identity of the involved is being withheld at this time. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Missing elderly woman found safe and sound

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department and a local family are asking for help to find a missing elderly woman. Eugene police say that Ruth Anne Rutledge, 90, was last seen leaving the area of 32nd Avenue on foot. According to police, she was reported missing by family members.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Name of motorcyclist killed on Highway 20 released

Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash on Highway 20 near Burnt Woods late last month. Adam Wade Frazier of Eddyville was 48. Details about the May 31 incident were part of Benton County Sheriff’s Office incident logs released on Wednesday, June 8. The...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

One dead in suspected suicide at gun range

EUGENE, Ore. -- A shooting death has been reported at a gun range just south of Eugene. At about 11 a.m. today police responded to a reported gunshot wound at Northwest Arsenal, a gun range near Interstate 5 south of Eugene. Police and medical personnel responded to the scene, but the victim was reported as deceased a few minutes later.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Investigators ask for information in decades-old Eugene cold case

EUGENE, Ore. -- Investigators with the Eugene Police Department are seeking any clues that will lead to finding the killer of Janet Shanahan. Family and friends are adding renewed energy to the search by offering a $45,000 reward for the identification, arrest and conviction of her killer. On April 21,...
EUGENE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Searchers recover body from Crooked River believed to be missing Bend-area man, DCSO says

Searchers recovered a man’s body from the Crooked River at the Ogden Wayside north of Terrebonne on Monday that matches the description of a 36-year-old Bend-area man last seen when he was dropped off in the area six days earlier, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Searchers recover body from Crooked River believed to be missing Bend-area man, DCSO says appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kezi.com

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- One man was sent to the hospital after he was allegedly stabbed by another man in Eugene. At 2:27 a.m. Thursday morning Eugene Police said they responded to reports of a stabbing with the suspect being chased by witnesses in the area of East 13th and Mill Street in Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
Thesiuslaw News

Searchers recover body of missing surfer

June 9, 2022 — At approximately 10:30 p.m. June 8, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an overdue surfer in the area of Heceta Beach north of Florence. The surfer had last been seen around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue, along...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Albany car chase ends in four-car pileup, suspect arrested

ALBANY, Ore. -- A suspected burglar was arrested yesterday morning after a car chase that ended with four seriously damaged vehicles, Albany police say. Officials said that on June 8 at about 9:30 a.m. Albany police received a report of a suspicious person at a local convenience store. Police say that when they arrived, they noted that the suspect’s car matched the description of a stolen car. Police later confirmed that the vehicle had indeed been stolen from a dealership in Salem. Police add that when they approached the suspect, later identified as Grant Tyler Rasband, 24, of Salem, he drove off and led police on a chase through town.
ALBANY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Man arrested for murder, arson after townhome fire in Bend

A Bend man with a criminal past has been arrested for murder after a man was found dead in his townhome early Tuesday morning. The fire happened just before 2:30 a.m. at Daggett Townhomes in the 2000 block of NE Daggett Lane, a couple blocks northwest of St. Charles Hospital.
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy