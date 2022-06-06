Human remains found off road in Lane County, deputies say

ALBANY, Ore. -- A suspected burglar was arrested yesterday morning after a car chase that ended with four seriously damaged vehicles, Albany police say. Officials said that on June 8 at about 9:30 a.m. Albany police received a report of a suspicious person at a local convenience store. Police say that when they arrived, they noted that the suspect’s car matched the description of a stolen car. Police later confirmed that the vehicle had indeed been stolen from a dealership in Salem. Police add that when they approached the suspect, later identified as Grant Tyler Rasband, 24, of Salem, he drove off and led police on a chase through town.

ALBANY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO