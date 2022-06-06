ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donalsonville, GA

WATCH: Alligator Duct Taped Near Georgia Church

By Logan DeLoye
WWPW Power 96.1
WWPW Power 96.1
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

See ya later alligator! An alligator being spotted in the Southeastern corner of Georgia is not an uncommon sight, but this particular alligator was found in an unusual location. According to WSBTV , an alligator on the loose in Donalsonville was found near a church . Police and county enforcement had to work together to safely capture the large reptile.

A video captured by the Donalsonville Police Department detailed the capture of the alligator from underneath a resident's truck inside of a garage. The alligator was hiding behind the passenger rear tire, and was snapping at anyone who approached it.

Those involved in the capture were able to corner the alligator behind the truck, toss a blanket over it, and duct tape its mouth and feet to transfer it to a safer destination.

The Donalsonville Police Department took to Facebook to let citizens know that the alligator had been caught, and to thank those who helped them capture it:

“Friday morning fun with an alligator!!! Thanks to Chief Deputy Hank Bagwell, Investigator Kale King, Seminole County Code Enforcement Bill McClendon, and a concerned citizen for the help in capturing the alligator and DNR for coming to relocate the alligator.”

According to the Georgia Department Of Natural Resources there are over 250,000 alligators located throughout the state. This alligator along with others found on civilian land, are safely relocated.

The Georgia Sun

Video: Alligator found in Georgia family’s garage

A South Georgia family found an unexpected visitor in their garage Friday morning, when an Alligator paid their home a visit. The alligator was found near a truck in the family’s garage. The Donalsonville Police Department, Code Enforcement officers, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources helped capture and...
GEORGIA STATE
donalsonvillenews.com

Even an alligator knows that Donalsonville is the Gateway to Lake Seminole

Seminole County residents pride themselves in always offering a warm welcome to visitors; however, in some cases offering some Southern Hospitality is not the way to go. That was the case last Friday morning, June 2, when the visitor was an alligator spotted taking in the local scenery under a parked truck in the neighborhood near First Baptist Church in Donalsonville.
WALB 10

Georgia Veterans State Park has it all!

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Established in 1946 as a memorial to U.S. veterans, Georgia Veterans State Park offers an array of recreational activities, including one of the most naturally beautiful Georgia golf courses, four miles of nature trails, and endless opportunities for fishing, boating, and water recreation. To find out...
GEORGIA STATE
