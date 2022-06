An Iowa City man was taken into custody after allegedly stealing Amazon packages. Police say 30-year-old Yshan Rogers of 7th Street went to the 622 Orchard Court apartment complex on two occasions, May 16th and May 19th of this year. He reportedly took an Amazon package from the same victim; one package was by the mailbox with the other one right in front of the victim’s door.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO