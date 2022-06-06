ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

'Share the Shore.' Bird habitat study to take place at Town of Hempstead beaches

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
The Town of Hempstead is partnering with the Audubon Society for a bird habitat study spanning more than 3 miles.

There will be signs at the beaches saying, "Share the Shore," and people from Audubon New York will be there to let people know how to best protect birds at the beach.

"The goal here in New York is to protect them during their nesting/breeding season, but the project is happening along the flyaway to protect them during their whole life cycle," says Shelby Casas, coastal program associate for Audubon New York.

She says they are monitoring five different species at Lido Beach and Point Lookout.

Casas says the species they are looking at are the piping plover, the least tern, the common tern, the black skimmer and the American oyster catcher.

Tara Schneider-Morna, conservation biologist for the Town of Hempstead, says she hopes people can enjoy their time at the beach while also giving birds a safe space.

"Sectioning off this area for the birds is really protecting an entire ecosystem that otherwise wouldn't be," Schneider-Moran says.

The Audubon Society says beachgoers should respect the dog rules and make sure to throw away any garbage.

