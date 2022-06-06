ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Cocktails to Try This Summer

Cheddar's Michelle Castillo sits down with Jane Danger, national mixologist with Pernod Ricard, to talk all about the top summer cocktails to try with friends.

Cheddar News

Ark. Gov Hutchinson on Abortion Trigger Law, Possible 2024 Presidential Run

In the second part of Cheddar's talk with Governor Asa Hutchinson, the Republican from Arkansas discussed his state's abortion trigger law and the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the Texas law that would prevent social media platform moderation currently being held up by the U.S. Supreme Court, and rumors of his 2024 presidential run. "I did go to New Hampshire. I am testing the waters out there, so no decision at this point. But we're looking at it," he said, noting that if former President Donald Trump runs, it would not affect his own decision.
ARKANSAS STATE
Mashed

Over 29% Agree This Restaurant Has The Best Fried Chicken

When it comes to American comfort food, fried chicken ranks high up there as one of the most beloved choices. In fact, according to a YouGov survey, it's the sixth most popular American dish, just behind cheeseburgers and French fries. In its finest form, fried chicken is crispy and crunchy on the outside and moist and juicy on the inside. However, with so many restaurants serving up their own takes on the Southern dish, it seems that every person has their own opinion on what makes the very best piece of meat.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Why Fried Chicken Might Taste Different From The Deli

There are certain foods we leave to the professionals instead of making at home, and fried chicken definitely falls into this category for many people. Even when seasoned chefs attempt to make it on competition shows like "Top Chef," viewers and the judges on the show are on pins and needles, waiting for disaster to strike. While the chef is making the fried chicken, they list the dozens of things that could go wrong, and in order to achieve crispy, golden brown perfection, all the stars have to align. If these confident chefs are wary of it, then that leaves home cooks especially intimidated by a seemingly simple dish.
FOOD & DRINKS
30Seconds

Refreshing Pineapple Sherbet Recipe Is Pure Sunshine In a Scoop

Sweet and juicy, pineapple is the queen of sherbets. And this refreshing pineapple sherbet recipe is like pure sunshine in a scoop. Skip the ice cream section on your next shopping trip and make this easy pineapple sherbet recipe for dessert instead. It's so cool and creamy, we know you'll enjoy every bite of this frozen dessert.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient That Will Change Your Tuna Salad Forever

When you think tuna, you probably think of those little Starkist or Bumble Bee tuna cans your mom would pop open and mix into a mayo-based salad that would be served on bread. Per Simply Recipes, basic tuna salad consists of canned tuna of your choice, mayo, a little celery, some lemon juice, and a bit of crunchy onion. Tuna salad is beloved, in fact, Americans consume a whopping amount of canned tuna each year. It might surprise you to learn that, but per the National Fisheries Institute, Americans eat one billion pounds of canned and pouched tuna on an annual basis and 52% enjoy it on a sandwich.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

Why This One Ingredient Makes the Best Potatoes You'll Ever Taste

If you've been searching for the best way to make crispy potatoes, then we've got the method for you. And it involves a condiment that you most likely already have in your fridge: mayonnaise. Sure, mayo gets a bad rap, but slathering some of that tangy emulsion over your potatoes...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Post-Depression Era Chocolate Cake

This post-depression era chocolate cake will actually make your day! It is so rich, moist, and very chocolatey! Easy to prepare and it requires just a few simple ingredients. The cake is adapted from the popular depression era cake and trust me – it is not depressive at all! Try it!
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

Soulfood Favorite Rosie’s Debuts Its Brand New Larger Outdoor Location

What started as a pop-up in 2020 is making its transition into its first brick and mortar location in Little River. Rosie’s: The Backyard has reopened in a new backyard location that will serve as a temporary home for the restaurant while the owners renovate a historic house in Little River that they will eventually operate.
RESTAURANTS
Salon

A genius sheet pan trick that will forever change how you make ribs

In "Bibi's Gulf Coast Kitchen," columnist Bibi Hutchings takes you on a culinary journey across the coastal south. Come for the great food writing, stay for the delicious recipes. My brother-in-law, Mark Gartman, is an outstanding home cook. Having known him now for nearly 40 years, I can attest that...
RECIPES
Popculture

Wendy's Reveals Limited-Time Frosty for Summer

Wendy's is setting the summer off right with a limited-time Strawberry Frosty. The company announced this week that the strawberry malt treat will be available at locations across the nation. This will be its first widespread release in the U.S. Wendy's debuted its Strawberry Frosty last spring in Canada with...
RESTAURANTS
Cheddar News

Actor McConaughey Calls for Gun Legislation at White House

Actor Matthew McConaughey holds an image of Alithia Ramirez, 10, who was killed in the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, as he speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Academy Award–winning actor Matthew McConaughey took...
UVALDE, TX
The Kitchn

Fried Corn

Fresh corn on the cob is one of my favorite summer harvests. It’s naturally sweet flavor makes it a breeze to cook, and the irresistible sound of kernels popping when they’re cut off the cob is music to my ears. Southern-style fried corn is a deliciously simply recipe that excels in maintaining those kernels’ natural sweetness.
AGRICULTURE
