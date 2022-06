ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — BeLoved Asheville is getting a $44,000 donation from a local business. East Fork Pottery picked BeLoved as its second-quarter community partner. “Giving brings so much back to self, even if it starts out as a selfish act of figuring out," said Connie Matisse, East Fork Pottery CEO, on Friday, June 10. "What can I do with the resources I have and the skills I have to just make the small circle around me a little bit better?"

