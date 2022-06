Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte had one of the best mommy/daughter dates ever as they took in the spectacle of the Platinum Jubilee concert together! The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, and her lookalike baby girl, 7, enjoyed the sights and sounds of the big day in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years as monarch on Saturday, June 4. As they sat next to each other in the stands at Buckingham Palace, Kate made sure Charlotte caught every moment as she brushed her daughter’s hair back for a better view, as seen in the video below.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO