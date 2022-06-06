ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin's Stage One water restrictions just took effect and could trigger fines up to $500

By Bettie Cross
CBS Austin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first stage of Austin’s drought plan took effect on Monday. That means Austin Water is reducing the number of hours people can run their automatic sprinklers. Stage 1 water restrictions limit watering to once a week from midnight to 8 a.m. or 7 p.m. to midnight. “Now...

cbsaustin.com

