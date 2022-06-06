ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man threatens another mass shooting at different Tulsa hospital

By Abigail Ogle
KOCO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. — A man is in custody after he threatened another mass shooting at a different Tulsa hospital. Police said the man confessed to these threats less than a week after four people were shot...

www.koco.com

Dlah
3d ago

The War on Opiod was about as effective as the War on Drugs. Did companies pay? Yes, but didn't do much but a slap on the hand. Meanwhile, people, that need strong enough pain meds to deal with chronic pain, are left with less effective alternatives, that put them at risk for overdose to get relief, were not considered.

