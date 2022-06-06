Prince Harry and Meghan Offer First Glimpse of Red-Haired Baby Girl

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a picture of their daughter Lilibet to mark her first birthday. Two images of the one-year-old were shared by Southbank Centre chair, Misan Harriman. Lilibet celebrated her first birthday in London on Saturday, while she and her family were in the UK for the Queen’s platinum jubilee. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Lilibet and her old brother Archie returned to California on Sunday. More to follow ... Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO