Celebrities

Prince Harry and Meghan Offer First Glimpse of Red-Haired Baby Girl

By Rachel Olding
 4 days ago
Fresh from their brief, drama-filled trip to the U.K. for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released the first photos...

HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Daughters: Meet Her 3 Girls, Zahara, Shiloh, & Vivienne

After a decade together, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split in 2016, bringing about a tumultuous divorce and subsequent custody battles for their six children Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne, 13, and Knox, 13. Although the public has always had an interest in the famous offspring, they have been thrust into the spotlight even more so as their parents work out everything in court.
The Independent

Meghan and Harry release picture of Lilibet to mark her first birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a picture of their daughter Lilibet to mark her first birthday. Two images of the one-year-old were shared by Southbank Centre chair, Misan Harriman. Lilibet celebrated her first birthday in London on Saturday, while she and her family were in the UK for the Queen’s platinum jubilee. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Lilibet and her old brother Archie returned to California on Sunday. More to follow ... Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
Us Weekly

The Royal Family: Get to Know the Next Generation

The British royal family just keeps growing — and each new arrival comes with more adorable moments no one should miss! Queen Elizabeth II’s first great-grandchild, Savannah Anne Kathleen, was born in December 2010 to Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, and his now-estranged wife, Autumn. The eldest of the royal family’s youngest generation became a big sister in March 2012 when Isla […]
Daily Beast

Harry and Meghan Told ‘No Chance’ of Queen and Lilibet Photo

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. The queen’s enforcers reportedly told Harry and Meghan “no chance” when the couple asked for a photograph of the Monarch meeting their child Lilibet for the first time.
Page Six

Prince George reacts to Prince Louis’ Jubilee antics in the best way

Oh, brother. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s son Prince George was hilariously amused by his younger brother Prince Louis’ wild behavior Sunday during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant. George, 8, was seen giggling and covering his eyes with his hands as Louis, 4, raised his arms to the sky and threw up two peace signs with his fingers. The eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could hardly contain himself and turned to his father, who also appeared amused as the couple’s youngest goofed off a few seats down the row. While George seemed to get a kick out of...
Hello Magazine

Prince Louis' hilarious connection to Jenna Bush Hager revealed

Amid the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, countless celebrities and public figures have expressed support for Her Majesty and honored her remarkable 70 years on the throne, and Today's Jenna Bush Hager is the latest to comment on the festivities. As she was discussing the exciting Jubilee weekend and all the sweet...
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton looks statuesque in fitted flares and a fabulous bodysuit

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge looked as sensational as ever at her first royal appearance since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations at the weekend. Prince William's wife looked in great spirits as she headed to the Little Village’s hub in Brent. The baby bank is a wonderful establishment that supports local families by ensuring that they have access to essential items for their young children.
Meghan opts for a relaxed outfit for Lilibet's first birthday party

This weekend saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex return to the UK with their young children for the first time in a while. The couple – who brought along Archie and Lilibet – were in town to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, attending the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday.
Vogue

Pixie Lott’s Schiaparelli Couture Wedding Gown Felt Like “A Dream Come True”

Pop singer Pixie Lott and model and designer Oliver Cheshire always knew they wanted to enjoy a long engagement. But when Oliver surprised Pixie by getting down on one knee outside St Paul’s Cathedral in 2016, neither of them thought it would be six years before they eventually made it down the aisle. “We had no idea the pandemic was around the corner,” says Pixie, who fell for the model after they met at a Vivienne Westwood party during London Fashion Week and swapped BBM Messenger pins. “We moved the date three times in total – it felt like it was never going to happen.”
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Take All 5 Of Their Kids To The Mall For Family Fun Day: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, took their five children to the mall on June 4. The engaged couple were pictured at the Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles with J.Lo’s 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, and Ben’s kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. ‘Bennifer’ strolled around the mall holding hands with big smiles on their faces as the five kids walked behind them without any bodyguards, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. The blended family shopped at several stores including Terrain, a home decor and garden center inside Anthropologie. They also stopped for some frozen yogurt.
