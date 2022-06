LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Stitt has signed into law, a bill that will cut Oklahoma unemployment benefits from 26 weeks down to 16 weeks. House Bill 1933 will go into effect starting January of 2023, changing the duration of unemployment benefits by 10 weeks. Lyle Roggow, President of the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation, said he understands why the change was needed, in order to help with the workforce shortage happening in Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO