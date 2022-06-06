ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MO

Carl Scaggs – Service 6/9/22 At 11 A.M.

 4 days ago

Carl Scaggs of Annapolis died Sunday at the age of...

Jane E. Gehrs — Service 6/14/22 11 A.M.

Jane E. Gehrs of Festus passed away Wednesday, June 8th, she was 67 years old. Visitation for Jane Gehrs will be Tuesday (6/14) morning from 9 until the time of services at 11 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
FESTUS, MO
Mary W. Kirkland — Service 6/15/22 10 A.M.

Mary W. Kirkland of Crystal City, passed away Wednesday, June 8th, she was 84 years old. The funeral services will be Wednesday (6/15) morning at 10 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation for Mary Kirkland will be Tuesday (6/14) evening from 4...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Larry Herbert Edwards — Service 6/13/22 10 A.M.

Larry Herbert Edwards of Festus passed away Wednesday (6/8), he was 87 years old. The funeral service will be Monday (6/13) morning at 10 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Visitation for Larry Edwards will be Sunday (6/12) afternoon from...
FESTUS, MO
Nancy Lee Berkbuegler – Service 06/14/22 at 10 a.m.

Nancy Lee Berkbuegler of Perryville died Wednesday at the age of 77. The funeral service will be Tuesday morning at 10 at St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Visitation for Nancy Bergbuegler is Monday evening from 4 until 8 and Tuesday morning from...
PERRYVILLE, MO
Pilot Knob, MO
Annapolis, MO
Joan Ann Harrison — Service 6/10/22 10 A.M.

Joan Ann Harrison of Crystal City passed away Saturday (6/4), she was 90 years old. The funeral mass will be Friday (6/10) morning at 10 at Our Lady Church in Festus. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Visitation for Joan Harrison will be Thursday (6/9) evening from...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Dennis Edward “Denny” Gallagher — Service 6/16/22 10:30 A.M.

Dennis Edward “Denny” Gallagher of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, June 4th, he was 91 years old. The funeral mass will be held Thursday morning June 16th at 10:30 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Burial in the Jefferson Barrack’s National Cemetery. Visitation for Denny Gallagher will...
HILLSBORO, MO
Christina Lynn Massey — Service TBA

Christina Lynn Massey of High Ridge passed away June 5th, she was 55 years old. The funeral service is to be held at a later date, under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
Tom Nesselhauf — Celebration of Life 6/18/22 4 P.M.

Tom Nesselhauf of Festus and Bonita Springs, Florida passed away on June 4th, he was 68 years old. Tom spent 30 years teaching in the Fayette, Cuba, Hillsboro, and Festus School Districts, retiring in 2008. A Donut and Ice Cream Party for Tom Nesselhauf will be held Saturday afternoon, June...
FESTUS, MO
Additions Coming To The City Of Steelville

(Steelville) The Steelville City council met last Monday. Regional Radio caught up with Mayor Pro-Tem Jason Ward. He says the city and the public school are working together on a project. Ward mentioned that Jacob Beers from the MTB Steelville Collective stopped by and wanted to add additional trails to...
Rock Memorial Post 283 Starts American Legion Season

(Imperial) Rock Memorial Post 283 has begun its 2022 American Legion campaign and they are off to a solid start. Rock is 2-2 at this point in the season. Head Coach Dan Sigman says it’s thanks in part to some solid defense. Coach Sigman has a variety of faces...
IMPERIAL, MO
Several traffic accidents in Jefferson County on Wednesday

There were a number of serious crashes in Jefferson County throughout the day on Wednesday. A single-vehicle accident sent a Festus woman to the hospital Wednesday morning. The Highway Patrol reports that 41-year-old Laura Stokes was heading westbound on Route T in her Chevy Suburban, just South of Plattin School Road, when she traveled off the right side of the road and struck several trees. She was taken by private conveyance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Festus Fire Department to hold open house

(Festus) The Festus Fire Department will be hosting an open house later this month. Shannon Peters is the Festus Fire Training Officer. She says they have a lot planned for the public to come out and take an up-close look at what they do. The open house at the Festus...
FESTUS, MO
Perryville Post 133 Looking To Make Some Noise This Summer

(Perryville) Our American Legion preview series continues with Perryville Post 133. Andrew Koenig is the head coach. He says the team is mostly comprised of kids from Perry County. Perryville is off to a 2-2-1 start to the season. Koenig has been impressed with the early-season pitching. Koenig tells us...
PERRYVILLE, MO
Black bear seen in backyard in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A black bear was hanging out on someone’s back porch in House Springs, Missouri Thursday. A viewer sent News 4 video of the bear right outside her window. The Missouri Department of Conservation says the black bear population is growing by 8 percent each year.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Free Mornings at Farmington Splash Pad

(Farmington) The Farmington Water Park and Splash Pad is open for the summer. City Administrator Greg Beavers reminds you the splash pad can be used for free for 90 minutes every day. The Farmington Water Park opens every day at 11 o’clock, unless the weather is bad. The water...
FARMINGTON, MO
Suspect arrested in connection with Charleston, Mo. homicide

Heartland college and medical center team up to help meet health care workforce needs. Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center is teaming up with Three Rivers Community College to address the healthcare workforce needs in the Heartland. Updated: 43 minutes ago. |. An economist weighs in on Marion this week as...
CHARLESTON, MO
Farmington Man Dies in Crash

(Jefferson County, MO) A man from Farmington, 21 year old Levi D. Ray, is dead after he was killed in a motorcycle accident in Jefferson County Wednesday evening. Highway Patrol reports indicate the wreck took place at 6:15 as a diesel truck, driven by 45 year old Juan Jose Almanza Yepez of Salamanca, Mexico, was headed south on Highway 67, south of Meyer Road. Ray's motorcycle was approaching the truck when the two collided. He was thrown off and struck a unit the diesel was towing. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Ray was wearing a safety device when the accident took place. Almanza Yepez was not injured.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Festus Post 253 Has A New Coach This Summer

(Jefferson County) The Festus Post 253 senior legion baseball team has new leadership this summer but the man in charge has a long history with the program. Aaron Mayer is a former player and assistant coach for Post 253 as well as being the pitching coach at Jefferson College in Hillsboro. Mayer tells about his background with the legion squad.
FESTUS, MO

