GREENSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - All southbound lanes of I-95 are still closed after a tractor-trailer accident in Greensville County Thursday morning. At around 7:41 a.m., a Virginia State Trooper was monitoring traffic at the entrance to I-95 at the 8mm, when he saw a tractor-trailer traveling in the southbound lanes run off the road, over-corrected, enter the travel lanes again before overturning.

1 DAY AGO