5 displaced after house fire on Tournament Ct in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say 5 residents were displaced, 2 of which suffered smoke inhalation, following a house fire in Suffolk Monday afternoon.

According to Suffolk Fire and Rescue, crews responded to the fire just before 4:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Tournament Court.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing smoke from the front door of the single-family home. There were two residents outside the home who were treated by paramedics at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Officials say the main portion of the fire was contained in the kitchen area of the home, but the first floor of the residence sustained smoke damage. The fire was placed under control at 5:06 p.m.

There were no additional injuries reported. Four adults and one child were displaced following the fire.

Tournament Court house fire, June 6, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

Tournament Court house fire, June 6, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

Tournament Court house fire, June 6, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

Tournament Court house fire, June 6, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

Tournament Court house fire, June 6, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.