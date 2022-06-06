ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

5 displaced after house fire on Tournament Ct in Suffolk

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say 5 residents were displaced, 2 of which suffered smoke inhalation, following a house fire in Suffolk Monday afternoon.

According to Suffolk Fire and Rescue, crews responded to the fire just before 4:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Tournament Court.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing smoke from the front door of the single-family home. There were two residents outside the home who were treated by paramedics at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Officials say the main portion of the fire was contained in the kitchen area of the home, but the first floor of the residence sustained smoke damage. The fire was placed under control at 5:06 p.m.

There were no additional injuries reported. Four adults and one child were displaced following the fire.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EEePk_0g2Oa18000
    Tournament Court house fire, June 6, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l13Fi_0g2Oa18000
    Tournament Court house fire, June 6, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sc7Ia_0g2Oa18000
    Tournament Court house fire, June 6, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ew8kM_0g2Oa18000
    Tournament Court house fire, June 6, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JfasZ_0g2Oa18000
    Tournament Court house fire, June 6, 2022 (Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Rescue, VA
Suffolk, VA
Sports
City
Suffolk, VA
Suffolk, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Sports
Suffolk, VA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Tournament Ct#Suffolk Fire And Rescue#Tournament Court#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
13News Now

6 people, 2 cats displaced after Virginia Beach home damaged by fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Six people and their pets were displaced after their house in the North Central part of Virginia Beach was damaged by a fire Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened in the 600 block of Heron Point Circle, which is close to Lynn Shores Drive, and involved a single-story home, a spokesperson with the Virginia Beach Fire Department said.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy