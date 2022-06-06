ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lee by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 18:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

WGNtv.com

Severe T-storm Warning – portions of DeKalb, Lee and Lasalle CO

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LA SALLE... SOUTHEASTERN LEE AND SOUTHWESTERN DE KALB COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. _____________________________________________________________________
LEE COUNTY, IL
KWQC

1 lane closed on Highway 61 after rollover crash

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Highway 61 is down to one lane after a rollover crash in Eldridge, according to a TV6 crew on scene. It happened right off the on-ramp from LeClaire Road Tuesday. This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
ELDRIDGE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

One dead in UTV accident

An Abingdon, IL man is dead and two children are injured after a UTV accident in Warren County. Troy J. Simkins was driving a 2019 Camouflage Massimo 450 UTV with 10 year old and seven year old passengers on June 6 at approximately 3:46 p.m. when a preliminary investigation shows he lost control of the […]
ABINGDON, IL
City
Lee, IL
County
Lee County, IL
City
Mendota, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Several Fire Departments Respond to Early Morning Structure Fire

Sterling Fire Chief Mike Dettman reported on Tuesday that at approximately 5:13 am that morning, Twin-Com dispatched Sterling Fire, Rock Falls Fire, CGH EMS and Sterling PD to a possible structure fire at 304 8th Avenue, Sterling IL. Upon arrival, the initial responders reported fire was found to be coming...
STERLING, IL
WSPY NEWS

LaSalle man arrested after hitting police vehicle east of Lake Holiday

A LaSalle man is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from police and hitting a police vehicle early Thursday morning just east of Lake Holiday. 43-year-old Troy Reynolds, of LaSalle, was arrested and is charged with DUI, bond violation, domestic battery, fleeing and eluding police, and some other charges. The...
LASALLE, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Driver Suffers Medical Emergency Before Accident According to Deputies

Late Friday afternoon Ogle County Deputies along with Rochelle Fire Department and Flagg Center Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash in the 5000 block of S. Mill Pond Road. After conducting an investigation it was discovered 51-year-old Erik Gilbert of Rochelle was traveling westbound on Flagg Road when...
ROCHELLE, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Driver ticketed for Scotts Law, hits Henry County deputy's car

East Moline, IL - On June 5, 2022, at approximately 6:13 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile post 32.5 in Henry County, involving an unoccupied Henry County Deputy squad car. The Henry County deputy was on scene of a previous crash, assisting with traffic control. The deputy’s squad car was stationary, with emergency lights activated, and unoccupied. At this time, a green Toyota Highlander, traveling eastbound on Interstate 80, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the rear end of the deputy’s squad car. No injuries were reported.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Young Victims Identified In Tonica Crash

Two young lives were lost in a weekend crash. The La Salle County Coroner's Office says 24-year-old Thomas "T.J" Christmann of La Salle and his passenger 21-year-old Allyson Murray of Tiskilwa were killed in the single-vehicle wreck on South First Street or Route 251 in Tonica. It happened just after 10:30 Friday night. No other details about the crash have been released by the La Salle County Sheriff's Department.
wjbc.com

Dashcam video shows attack on ISP trooper during McLean County traffic stop

CHENOA – New dashcam video shows an Illinois State Police trooper trying to help the driver of a traffic stop near Chenoa, before being attacked. The 11-minute video, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, shows state trooper Matthew Niehaus conducting a traffic stop on Randy Turner for speeding, allegedly at 109 miles per hour in a 70 mile-per-hour zone.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Messy Fishing And Camping Visitors In Peru Put On Notice

If you’re going to fish along the south side of the Illinois River in Peru, please be courteous and clean up after yourself. Peru Fire Chief and Public Services Manager Jeff King says they had issues over the weekend with litter on the beach. He says they do police it and city crews picked up the garbage on Monday. A lot of the garbage according to King is piled up next to available garbage cans along the shore. He thinks its fishermen and women likely from out-of-town and not boaters who are trashing the riverfront.
PERU, IL
starvedrock.media

St. Margaret's Hiring As Staff Shortages Lead To Temporary Clinic Closure

It appears help is wanted at a major employer in Starved Rock Country. Folks with St. Margaret's Health say due to staff shortages, their walk-in clinic in Peru will be closed this Saturday. The clinic next to Hy-Vee will be back open Sunday with regular business hours. St. Margaret's Health...
PERU, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Electric prices spiking in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Another Central Illinois city is warning of spiking electricity prices Wednesday after losing its electricity aggregation deal. According to a press release from the City of East Peoria, spiking prices and supply shortages are the reason the city could not secure a contract for the aggregation program.
EAST PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Carnage On I-80 Between Ottawa And Morris

Do you avoid Interstate 80 if at all possible? A stretch of the busy highway between Morris and Ottawa proved to be disastrous on Tuesday. Thick black smoke billowed from a semi involved in a wreck between Ottawa and Marseilles just past 4 in the afternoon. A handful of fire departments responded to a tractor-trailer fully engulfed in flames on the westbound side. Dispatch reports mentioned the semi was hauling decking and plastic materials.
WAND TV

Peoria man killed in accident at Caterpillar foundry

PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A Peoria man was killed in a recent industrial accident at the Mapleton Caterpillar foundry. According to investigators, 39-year-old Steven Dierkes accidentally fell into a crucible when he was working near it. He was instantly killed. The Peoria County coroner's office, along with the Peoria County...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: 1 person seriously injured after multi-car crash in Bloomington

UPDATE (8:35 p.m.) - Bloomington Police said they have reopened the intersection of East Empire and Hershey Road, site of Monday afternoon’s four-car collision. BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Three people were hurt, one seriously, after a four-car crash at a busy Bloomington intersection. A police lieutenant said...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

