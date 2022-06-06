Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lee by NWS

If you’re going to fish along the south side of the Illinois River in Peru, please be courteous and clean up after yourself. Peru Fire Chief and Public Services Manager Jeff King says they had issues over the weekend with litter on the beach. He says they do police it and city crews picked up the garbage on Monday. A lot of the garbage according to King is piled up next to available garbage cans along the shore. He thinks its fishermen and women likely from out-of-town and not boaters who are trashing the riverfront.

PERU, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO